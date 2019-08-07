Look Back at Tony-Nominated Director Alex Timbers' Broadway Debut, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson

Timbers, also known for directing Moulin Rouge!, Beetlejuice, and Peter and the Starcatcher, celebrates his birthday August 7.

August 7 marks the birthday of Tony nominee Alex Timbers, whose directing credits include Peter and the Starcatcher, Here Lies Love, Rocky, Beetlejuice, and Moulin Rouge!. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at his Broadway directing debut, the historical punk rock musical Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson.

Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson opened on Broadway October 13, 2010, following a 2008 world premiere at the Center Theatre Group and an acclaimed Off-Broadway run at the Public Theater, where it was extended three times. Benjamin Walker starred in the title role.

Timbers (book-director) and the late Michael Friedman (music and lyrics) co-authored the 90-minute musical that played fast and loose with history, making a political rock star out of America's seventh President.

Friedman, an Obie-winning composer-lyricist and holder of several leadership positions at major New York theatre companies, passed away September 9, 2017, at the age of 41.

Look back at the show below:

