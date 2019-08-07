Look Back at Tony-Nominated Director Alex Timbers' Broadway Debut, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson

By Playbill Staff
Aug 07, 2019
 
Timbers, also known for directing Moulin Rouge!, Beetlejuice, and Peter and the Starcatcher, celebrates his birthday August 7.
Benjamin Walker and cast
Benjamin Walker and cast Joan Marcus

August 7 marks the birthday of Tony nominee Alex Timbers, whose directing credits include Peter and the Starcatcher, Here Lies Love, Rocky, Beetlejuice, and Moulin Rouge!. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at his Broadway directing debut, the historical punk rock musical Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson.

Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson opened on Broadway October 13, 2010, following a 2008 world premiere at the Center Theatre Group and an acclaimed Off-Broadway run at the Public Theater, where it was extended three times. Benjamin Walker starred in the title role.

Timbers (book-director) and the late Michael Friedman (music and lyrics) co-authored the 90-minute musical that played fast and loose with history, making a political rock star out of America's seventh President.

Friedman, an Obie-winning composer-lyricist and holder of several leadership positions at major New York theatre companies, passed away September 9, 2017, at the age of 41.

Look back at the show below:

The show opened October 13, 2010 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

16 PHOTOS
Benjamin Walker and cast
Cast Joan Marcus
Benjamin Walker
Benjamin Walker Joan Marcus
Benjamin Walker
Benjamin Walker Joan Marcus
The cast of <i>Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson</i>
Cast Joan Marcus
The cast of <i>Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson</i>
Cast Joan Marcus
Ben Steinfeld and Benjamin Walker
Ben Steinfeld and Benjamin Walker Joan Marcus
Darren Goldstein, Lucas Near-Verbrugghe, Bryce Pinkham and Ben Steinfeld
Darren Goldstein, Lucas Near-Verbrugghe, Bryce Pinkham, and Ben Steinfeld Joan Marcus
The cast of <i>Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson</i>
Cast Joan Marcus
Benjamin Walker
Benjamin Walker Joan Marcus
Benjamin Walker
Benjamin Walker Joan Marcus
