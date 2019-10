Look Back at Carrie Fisher in Wishful Drinking on Broadway

The late actor, born October 21, performed her solo show chronicling her life in Hollywood.

Wishful Drinking, Fisher’s solo show chronicling her life in Hollywood, addiction, recovery, mental illness, and motherhood, bowed on Broadway at Studio 54 in 2009. Fisher was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance and took home the Outer Critics Circle Award. In 2010 HBO aired the made-for-TV adaptation of the play that earned two Primetime Emmy nominations.

Flip through photos of her show below: