Look Back at Richard Burton in Camelot on Broadway

November 10 marks the legendary actor's birthday.

Twenty years after he was crowned King Arthur to Julie Andrews’ Guenevere, Richard Burton took on the role once more in a revival of Camelot. The musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, played at Lincoln Center’s New York State Theatre and co-starred Christine Ebersole as the Lady to Burton’s King. The show officially opened July 8, 1980.

Flip through photos of the show below:



