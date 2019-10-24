Look Back at David Auburn's Pulitzer Prize-Winning Drama Proof

The play, which earned star Mary-Louise Parker a Tony Award, premiered on Broadway October 24, 2000.
October 24 marks the anniversary of David Auburn's Proof. The Daniel J. Sullivan-helmed production, which opened in 2000 starring Mary Louise-Parker, Larry Bryggman, Ben Shenkman, and Johanna Day. The play would go on to be nominated for six Tony Awards, garnering three wins including Best Actress in a Play for Parker’s performance, as well as Best Play; it was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Proof tells the story of the daughter of a recently deceased mathematician who must fight to prove the authorship of a landmark proof that is discovered among her father's papers, while also dealing with her father's legacy of genius and mental illness. Proof closed January 4, 2003, after 917 performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

From 2001: Mary-Louise Parker on Proof, Her Theatre Past, and More

