By Nathan Skethway
Aug 15, 2019
 
Messing, who celebrates her birthday August 15 starred as bookwriter Julia Houston in the Broadway-themed series.
Christian Borle and Debra Messing
Christian Borle and Debra Messing NBC

August 15 marks the birthday of actor Debra Messing, known for her starring roles in Will & Grace and The Mysteries of Laura. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at Messing's work in the NBC series Smash.

Messing starred as book writer Julia Houston in the Broadway-themed series, which followed the development of a musical about Marilyn Monroe called Bombshell. Over the course of its two seasons, Smash saw Messing's Houston, in conjunction with writing partner Tom Levitt (Christian Borle), usher their show through workshops, out-of-town tryouts, a Broadway run, and the Tony Awards—complete with all the backstage drama that comes with creating a new musical.

Flip through stills from Smash below:

Look Back at Debra Messing in NBC's Smash

Look Back at Debra Messing in NBC's Smash

29 PHOTOS
Christian Borle and Debra Messing in "Smash"
Christian Borle and Debra Messing in "Smash" NBC
Christian Borle, Debra Messing and Brian d'Arcy James in "Smash"
Christian Borle, Debra Messing and Brian d'Arcy James in "Smash" NBC
Debra Messing and Christian Borle
Debra Messing and Christian Borle
Debra Messing and Brian d'Arcy James
Debra Messing and Brian d'Arcy James
Debra Messing and Christian Borle
Debra Messing and Christian Borle
Debra Messing and Brian d'Arcy James
Debra Messing and Brian d'Arcy James
Emory Cohen, Christian Borle and Debra Messing
Emory Cohen, Christian Borle and Debra Messing
Christian Borle and Debra Messing
Christian Borle and Debra Messing
Ann Harada, Jack Davenport, Joshua Bergasse, Debra Messing and Christian Borle
Ann Harada, Jack Davenport, Joshua Bergasse, Debra Messing and Christian Borle
Debra Messing
Debra Messing Photo by Eric Liebowitz/NBC
