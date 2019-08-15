Look Back at Debra Messing in NBC's Smash

Messing, who celebrates her birthday August 15 starred as bookwriter Julia Houston in the Broadway-themed series.

August 15 marks the birthday of actor Debra Messing, known for her starring roles in Will & Grace and The Mysteries of Laura. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at Messing's work in the NBC series Smash.

Messing starred as book writer Julia Houston in the Broadway-themed series, which followed the development of a musical about Marilyn Monroe called Bombshell. Over the course of its two seasons, Smash saw Messing's Houston, in conjunction with writing partner Tom Levitt (Christian Borle), usher their show through workshops, out-of-town tryouts, a Broadway run, and the Tony Awards—complete with all the backstage drama that comes with creating a new musical.

Flip through stills from Smash below:

