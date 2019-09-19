Look Back at Eden Espinosa, Karen Olivo, and More in Brooklyn on Broadway

With the announcement of the 15th anniversary reunion concert, look back at the original Broadway production.

As previously announced, a one-night-only reunion concert of Brooklyn will be presented at Brooklyn Steel October 21, the 15th anniversary of the show’s Broadway opening night. The original production opened in 2004, playing 27 preview and 284 performances before closing on June 26, 2005. Brooklyn tells the story of the City Weeds, five homeless musicians who band together to transform their neighborhood beneath the Brooklyn Bridge. The City Weeds share the story of Brooklyn—a Parisian singer—in addition to their own stories. Orphaned after her mother’s death, Brooklyn travels to the United States in search of her father and the life she always dreamed of. Flip through photos of the production below:

The original production starred Drama League nominee Eden Espinosa (Rent, Wicked) as Brooklyn, Tony winner Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge!, In the Heights) as Faith, Ramona Keller (The Public Theater's Hercules, City Center's Little Shop of Horrors) as Paradice, Kevin Anderson (Come Back, Little Sheba) as Taylor Collins, Cleavant Derricks (Dreamgirls) as Street Singer, and Manoel Felciano (To Kill a Mockingbird), Caren Lyn Manuel (Hair), and Haneefah Wood (Avenue Q) as vocalists. With original direction by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Big River), Brooklyn is written by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson. The production featured scenic design by Ray Klausen, costume and associate scenic design by Tobin Ost, lighting design by Michael Gilliam, and sound design by Jonathan Deans and Peter Hylenski.