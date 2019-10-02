Look Back at Elaine Stritch, Rebecca Luker, and John McMartin in Show Boat on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Look Back at Elaine Stritch, Rebecca Luker, and John McMartin in Show Boat on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 02, 2019
 
Harold Prince’s revival of the Oscar Hammerstein II and Jerome Kern musical opened at the Gershwin Theatre October 2, 1994.
John McMartin and cast of<i>Showboat</i>
John McMartin and cast ofShowboat Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Harold Prince’s revival of Show Boat opened at the Gershwin Theatre October 2, 1994. The production, starring Elaine Stritch as Parthy Ann Hawks, Rebecca Luker as Magnolia, and John McMartin as Cap’n Andy, would play 12 performances and 947 previews before closing January 5, 1997. The revival would go on to garner 10 Tony nominations, winning four including Best Revival of a Musical.

Show Boat, Oscar Hammerstein II and Jerome Kern’s musical adaptation of the Edna Ferber novel, examines the lives of Cap'n Andy and his troupe of traveling show boat performers, including his naïve daughter Magnolia, her gambling husband Gaylord Ravenal, the tragic mixed-race actor Julie, and black stevedore Joe, who marvels at the constancy of the "Ol' Man River" they travel on.

READ: Elaine Stritch On Not Being Nominated for a Tony

Rounding out the cast for the revival were Mark Jacoby as Gaylord Ravenal, Lonette McKee as Julie, Michael Bell as Joe, Joel Blum as Frank, Gretha Boston as Queenie, Doug LaBrecque as Steve, Dorothy Stanley as Ellie, Tammy Amerson as Kim, Ralph Williams as Windy.

The production featured choreography by Susan Stroman, scenic design by Eugene Lee, costume design by Florence Klotz, lighting design by Richarld Pilbrow, and sound design by Martin Levan.

Look Back at Elaine Stritch, Rebecca Luker, and John McMartin in Show Boat on Broadway

Look Back at Elaine Stritch, Rebecca Luker, and John McMartin in Show Boat on Broadway

11 PHOTOS
Showboat_Broadway_1994_Production_Photo_01_HR.jpg
Rebecca Luker and Joel Blum Martha Swope//©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Actors Elaine Stritch & John McMartin in a scene fr. the revival of the Broadway musical %22Showboat.%22 _Production_Photo_Elaine_Stritch_HR.jpg
Elaine Stritch and John McMartin Martha Swope
Actors (L-R) Elaine Stritch, Dorothy Stanley & John McMartin in a scene fr. the revival of the Broadway musical %22Showboat.%22 (New York)_Production_Photo_Elaine_Stritch_HR.jpg
Elaine Stritch, Dorothy Stanley, and John McMartin Martha Swope
John McMartin and cast of<i>Showboat</i>
John McMartin and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Showboat_Broadway_1994_Production_Photo_03_HR.jpg
Lonette McKee, Doug LaBrecque, Rebecca Luker, Elaine Stritch, John McMartin, Jack Dabdoub, and Ralph Williams Martha Swope//©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Rebecca Luker in <i>Show Boat</i>
Rebecca Luker Catherine Ashmore
John McMartin and Rebecca Luker in <i>Show Boat</i>
John McMartin and Rebecca Luker Catherine Ashmore
Mark Jacoby and Rebecca Luker in <i>Show Boat</i>
Mark Jacoby and Rebecca Luker Catherine Ashmore
Robert Morse and Rebecca Luker in <i>Show Boat</i>
Robert Morse and Rebecca Luker Catherine Ashmore
Showboat_Broadway_1994_Production_Photo_02_HR.jpg
Michel Bell Martha Swope//©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!