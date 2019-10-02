Look Back at Elaine Stritch, Rebecca Luker, and John McMartin in Show Boat on Broadway

Harold Prince’s revival of the Oscar Hammerstein II and Jerome Kern musical opened at the Gershwin Theatre October 2, 1994.

Harold Prince’s revival of Show Boat opened at the Gershwin Theatre October 2, 1994. The production, starring Elaine Stritch as Parthy Ann Hawks, Rebecca Luker as Magnolia, and John McMartin as Cap’n Andy, would play 12 performances and 947 previews before closing January 5, 1997. The revival would go on to garner 10 Tony nominations, winning four including Best Revival of a Musical.

Show Boat, Oscar Hammerstein II and Jerome Kern’s musical adaptation of the Edna Ferber novel, examines the lives of Cap'n Andy and his troupe of traveling show boat performers, including his naïve daughter Magnolia, her gambling husband Gaylord Ravenal, the tragic mixed-race actor Julie, and black stevedore Joe, who marvels at the constancy of the "Ol' Man River" they travel on.

Rounding out the cast for the revival were Mark Jacoby as Gaylord Ravenal, Lonette McKee as Julie, Michael Bell as Joe, Joel Blum as Frank, Gretha Boston as Queenie, Doug LaBrecque as Steve, Dorothy Stanley as Ellie, Tammy Amerson as Kim, Ralph Williams as Windy.

The production featured choreography by Susan Stroman, scenic design by Eugene Lee, costume design by Florence Klotz, lighting design by Richarld Pilbrow, and sound design by Martin Levan.

