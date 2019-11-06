Look Back at Emma Stone in Cabaret on Broadway

Look Back at Emma Stone in Cabaret on Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 06, 2019
 
The Oscar winner celebrates her birthday November 6.
Emma Stone Joan Marcus

November 6 marks the birthday of Emma Stone, an Oscar and Golden Globe winner for her performance in the 2016 movie musical La La Land. In addition to starring roles in films such as Easy A, The Help, and The Favourite, Stone's career has included one foray into theatre so far: her Broadway debut in the 2013 revival of John Kander and Fred Ebb's Cabaret.

Roundabout Theatre Company remounted Sam Mendes' 1993 production of the beloved Kander and Ebb musical at Studio 54, featuring actress Michelle Williams as Sally Bowles alongside Alan Cumming's Emcee, the role he originated in the 1993 production. Following Williams' departure, Stone made her Broadway debut in the role in November 2014, continuing through February of the following year before Sienna Miller took over the role and closed out the revival's run.

Production Photos: Emma Stone in Cabaret

10 PHOTOS
Alan Cumming and cast
Alan Cumming and cast Joan Marcus
Kristin Olness, Andrea Goss, Emma Stone, Kaleigh Cronin, Gayle Rankin and Stacey Sipowicz
Kristin Olness, Andrea Goss, Emma Stone, Kaleigh Cronin, Gayle Rankin and Stacey Sipowicz Joan Marcus
Emma Stone, Alan Cumming and cast
Emma Stone, Alan Cumming and cast Joan Marcus
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Joan Marcus
Emma Stone with Gayle Rankin, Andrea Goss, Kristin Olness, Stacey Sipowicz, Kaliegh Cronin and Jessica Pariseau
Emma Stone with Gayle Rankin, Andrea Goss, Kristin Olness, Stacey Sipowicz, Kaliegh Cronin and Jessica Pariseau Joan Marcus
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Joan Marcus
Emma Stone and Bill Heck
Emma Stone and Bill Heck Joan Marcus
Alan Cumming and cast
Alan Cumming and cast Joan Marcus
The Kit Kat Band
The Kit Kat Band Joan Marcus
Alan Cumming and cast
Alan Cumming and cast Joan Marcus
