Look Back at Euan Morton, Raúl Esparza, Boy George, and More in Taboo on Broadway

By Hannah Vine
Nov 13, 2019
 
The show opened November 13, 2003, at the Plymouth Theatre.

Taboo had its world premiere at the Venue in London before transferring to Broadway where it opened November 13, 2003, at the Plymouth Theatre.

With a book by Charles Busch, the Broadway production of Taboo concerned the lives of two larger-than-life personalities involved in the '80s London club scene: the Kent-born singer Boy George, who rose to fame and international acclaim via the pop group Culture Club; and performance artist Leigh Bowery, who became known for his outlandish costumes and make-up before an early death. Their stories were told against the background of the London club Taboo, which featured an array of self-proclaimed "freaks."

The Broadway cast featured Boy George, Sarah Uriarte Berry, Jeffrey Carlson, Raúl Esparza, Donnie R. Keshawarz, Liz McCartney, Euan Morton, and Cary Shields.

Look back at photos of the production below:

10 PHOTOS
Taboo_Broadway_Production_Photo_2003_Ich bin Kunst_HR.jpg
Boy George and cast Joan Marcus
Taboo_Broadway_Production_Photo_2003_Liz McCartney_HR.jpg
Liz McCartney Joan Marcus
Taboo_Broadway_Production_Photo_2003_Euan Morton - Stranger_HR.jpg
Euan Morton Joan Marcus
Taboo_Broadway_Production_Photo_2003_Euan Morton Taboo_HR.jpg
Euan Morton Joan Marcus
Taboo_Broadway_Production_Photo_2003_Everything Taboo_HR.jpg
Cast Joan Marcus
Taboo_Broadway_Production_Photo_2003_Jeffrey Carlson 2_HR.jpg
Jeffrey Carlson Joan Marcus
Taboo_Broadway_Production_Photo_2003_Sarah Uriarte Berry_HR.jpg
Sarah Uriarte Berry Joan Marcus
Raul Esparza in Taboo
Raúl Esparza Photo by Joan Marcus
Euan Morton
Euan Morton Joan Marcus and Nobby Clark
Euan Morton
Euan Morton Joan Marcus and Nobby Clark
