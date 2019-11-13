Look Back at Euan Morton, Raúl Esparza, Boy George, and More in Taboo on Broadway

The show opened November 13, 2003, at the Plymouth Theatre.

Taboo had its world premiere at the Venue in London before transferring to Broadway where it opened November 13, 2003, at the Plymouth Theatre. With a book by Charles Busch, the Broadway production of Taboo concerned the lives of two larger-than-life personalities involved in the '80s London club scene: the Kent-born singer Boy George, who rose to fame and international acclaim via the pop group Culture Club; and performance artist Leigh Bowery, who became known for his outlandish costumes and make-up before an early death. Their stories were told against the background of the London club Taboo, which featured an array of self-proclaimed "freaks." The Broadway cast featured Boy George, Sarah Uriarte Berry, Jeffrey Carlson, Raúl Esparza, Donnie R. Keshawarz, Liz McCartney, Euan Morton, and Cary Shields. Look back at photos of the production below:

Production Photos: Taboo on Broadway Production Photos: Taboo on Broadway 10 PHOTOS