Look Back at Every Show that Opened on Broadway in 2019

From Choir Boy to Jagged Little Pill, how many did you see during the past calendar year?

As the year comes to a close, Playbill is looking back at all 36 shows that opened on Broadway during 2019. The year kicked off with Manhattan Theatre Club’s production of Choir Boy, which opened January 8, and ended with Jagged Little Pill, which opened December 5. From soaring musicals like Tina: The Tina Turner Musical to moving plays like Sea Wall/A Life, how many did you see during the past calendar year?

Look Back at Every Show that Opened on Broadway in 2019 Look Back at Every Show that Opened on Broadway in 2019 37 PHOTOS