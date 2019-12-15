Look Back at Every Show that Opened on Broadway in 2019

Look Back at Every Show that Opened on Broadway in 2019
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 15, 2019
 
From Choir Boy to Jagged Little Pill, how many did you see during the past calendar year?
2019_Shows_Composite_HR

As the year comes to a close, Playbill is looking back at all 36 shows that opened on Broadway during 2019.

The year kicked off with Manhattan Theatre Club’s production of Choir Boy, which opened January 8, and ended with Jagged Little Pill, which opened December 5. From soaring musicals like Tina: The Tina Turner Musical to moving plays like Sea Wall/A Life, how many did you see during the past calendar year?

Choir_Boy_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Nicholas L. Ashe, Jonathan Burke, J. Quinton Johnson, Jeremy Pope, Caleb Eberhardt, John Clay III, and Gerald Caesar in Choir Boy Matthew Murphy
True_West_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano in True West Joan Marcus
Be_More_Chill_Broadway_Production_PHotos_2019_HR
Will Roland and cast of Be More Chill Maria Baranova
Kiss Me Kate_Broadway_Roundabout Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Kelli O'Hara and cast in Kiss Me, Kate Joan Marcus
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, Jawan M. Jackson, James Harkness, and Derrick Baskin in Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations Matthew Murphy
Heidi Schreck in WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME (2018). Photo by Joan Marcus.jpg
Heidi Schrek in What the Constitution Means to Me Joan Marcus
King Lear_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Glenda Jackson and cast of King Lear Brigitte Lacombe
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno in Oklahoma! Little Fang Photo
Gary_A_Sequel_To_Titus_Andronicus_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Nathan Lane in Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus Julieta Cervantes
Burn_This_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Adam Driver and Keri Russell in Burn/This Matthew Murphy
