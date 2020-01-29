Look Back at Gwen Verdon in Sweet Charity on Broadway

Look Back at Gwen Verdon in Sweet Charity on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Jan 29, 2020
 
The original Broadway production opened January 29, 1966, at the Palace Theatre.
Gwen Verdon
Gwen Verdon Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Sweet Charity, composed by Cy Coleman with lyrics by Dorothy Fields and book by Neil Simon, opened on January 29, 1966, at the Palace Theatre. The musical is based on the screenplay Nights of Cabiria by Federico Fellini. The original production was conceived by Bob Fosse for his wife, Tony winner Gwen Verdon, who played Charity opposite John McMartin as Oscar.

The show also featured Helen Gallagher, James Luisi, Thelma Oliver, and Arnold Soboloff. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, it took home the trophy for Fosse's choreography, which includes the immortal "Rich Man's Frug." Among the score's standouts are "Big Spender," "If My Friends Could See Me Now," and "I'm a Brass Band."

Look Back at Gwen Verdon in Sweet Charity on Broadway

Look Back at Gwen Verdon in Sweet Charity on Broadway

23 PHOTOS
Cast
Cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gwen Verdon
Gwen Verdon Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gwen Verdon
Cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gwen Verdon and cast
Gwen Verdon and cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gwen Verdon
Gwen Verdon Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gwen Verdon
Gwen Verdon Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gwen Verdon
Gwen Verdon Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gwen Verdon
Gwen Verdon Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gwen Verdon
Barbara Sharma and cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Thelma Oliver and Helen Gallagher
Thelma Oliver and Helen Gallagher Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
