Look Back at Hamilton Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr.’s Career Highlights

The stage and screen actor celebrates his birthday August 6.

Leslie Odom, Jr., who won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, made his Broadway debut in Rent at age 17 and also appeared in Leap of Faith on Broadway. Before Hamilton, Odom was best known for his role in the NBC-TV series Smash and as Reverend Curtis Scott on Law & Order: SVU.

Odom, Jr. also recently starred in the remake of Murder on the Orient Express with Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more. Odom, Jr. plays Dr. Arbuthnot in the Kenneth Branagh-directed film.

Odom, Jr. is set to star as William Still, a writer, historian, and abolitionist in Philadelphia and part of the Underground Railroad, in the upcoming film Harriet alongside Cynthia Erivo.

Flip through photos of some of his career highlights below:

