Look Back at Hamilton Tony Winner Leslie Odom, Jr.’s Career Highlights

By Hannah Vine
Aug 06, 2019
 
The stage and screen actor celebrates his birthday August 6.
Leslie Odom Jr. Monica Simoes

Leslie Odom, Jr., who won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, made his Broadway debut in Rent at age 17 and also appeared in Leap of Faith on Broadway. Before Hamilton, Odom was best known for his role in the NBC-TV series Smash and as Reverend Curtis Scott on Law & Order: SVU.

Odom, Jr. also recently starred in the remake of Murder on the Orient Express with Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more. Odom, Jr. plays Dr. Arbuthnot in the Kenneth Branagh-directed film.

Odom, Jr. is set to star as William Still, a writer, historian, and abolitionist in Philadelphia and part of the Underground Railroad, in the upcoming film Harriet alongside Cynthia Erivo.

Flip through photos of some of his career highlights below:

Front: Kecia Lewis-Evans and Leslie Odom, Jr.<br> Back: Dennis Stowe and Bryce Ryness
(Front) Kecia Lewis-Evans and Leslie Odom, Jr. (Back) Dennis Stowe and Bryce Ryness in Leap of Faith Craig Schwartz
Jarrod Emick, Charlie Williams and Leslie Odom, Jr.
Jarrod Emick, Charlie Williams, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in Leap of Faith Craig Schwartz
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kecia Lewis-Evans
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kecia Lewis-Evans in Leap of Faith Craig Schwartz
Leslie Odom Jr. ("Sam Strickland") and Megan Hilty ("Ivy Lynn") in Season 2, Episode 8: "The Bells and Whistles"
Leslie Odom Jr. and Megan Hilty on Smash NBCUniversal
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. on Smash NBCUniversal
Leslie Odom Jr. on <i>Law &amp; Order: SVU</i>
Leslie Odom Jr. on Law & Order: SVU NBCUniversal
Matt Sax and Leslie Odom Jr.
Matt Sax and Leslie Odom Jr. in Venice Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr. and Haaz Sleiman
Leslie Odom Jr. and Haaz Sleiman in Venice Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Haaz Sleiman (center) and the cast
Leslie Odom Jr., Haaz Sleiman, and the cast in Venice Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Karen Olivo in tick, tick… BOOM!
