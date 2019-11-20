Look Back at Jan Maxwell's Stage Career

By Playbill Staff
Nov 20, 2019
 
The late, Tony-nominated star was born November 20.
Jan Maxwell and cast Joan Marcus

Jan Maxwell, the five-time Tony-nominated star of shows from Lend Me a Tenor to Follies, was born November 20, 1956.

Making her Broadway debut as a replacement swing in 1989’s City of Angels, understudying and eventually assuming the dual roles of Alaura and Carla, Maxwell went on to celebrate a 25-year career on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional stages.

Flip through photos from her stage career below!

Jennifer Van Dyck and Jan Maxwell in <i>Dancing at Lughnasa</i>
Jennifer Van Dyck and Jan Maxwell in Dancing at Lughnasa on Broadway (1991) Tom Lawlor
Jan Maxwell and Janet McTeer in <i>A Doll&#39;s House</i>
Jan Maxwell and Janet McTeer in A Doll's House on Broadway (1997) Joan Marcus
Janet McTeer and Jan Maxwell
Janet McTeer and Jan Maxwell in A Doll's House on Broadway (1997)
Jan Maxwell and Fred Applegate in The Sound of Music on Broadway (1998) Joan Marcus
Jan Maxwell, Michael Siberry, and Fred Applegate in The Sound of Music on Broadway (1998) Joan Marcus
Jan Maxwell and Peter Friedman in My Old Lady.
Jan Maxwell and Peter Friedman in My Old Lady Off-Broadway (2002) Photo by Photo by Craig Schwartz
Judd Hirsch and Jan Maxwell in <i>Sixteen Wounded</i>
Judd Hirsch and Jan Maxwell in Sixteen Wounded on Broadway (2004) Photo by Joan Marcus
Jan Maxwell and Marc Kudisch
Jan Maxwell and Marc Kudisch in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang on Broadway (2005) Joan Marcus
From Left: Chris Carmack, Alec Baldwin and Jan Maxwell in <i>Entertaining Mr. Sloane</i>.
Chris Carmack, Alec Baldwin, and Jan Maxwell in Entertaining Mr. Sloane Off-Broadway (2005) Photo by Joan Marcus
Alec Baldwin stars in <i>Entertaining Mr. Sloane</i>.
Alec Baldwin, Chris Carmack, and Jan Maxwell in Entertaining Mr. Sloane Off-Broadway (2005)
Maxwell's myriad accolades included five Tony nominations, with two in the same season: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (2005), Coram Boy (2007), Lend Me a Tenor (2010), The Royal Family (2010), and Follies (2012). She won Drama Desks for both Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Royal Family.

Ms. Maxwell’s additional credits include A Doll's House, The Sound of Music, The Dinner Party, Sixteen Wounded, and To Be Or Not to Be on Broadway, regional productions of The Seagull and The King and I, and Off-Broadway’s House and Garden, Entertaining Mr. Sloane, Victory: Choices in Reaction, Wings, The City of Conversation, and, in 2015, Scenes From an Execution.

