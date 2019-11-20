Look Back at Jan Maxwell's Stage Career

The late, Tony-nominated star was born November 20.

Jan Maxwell, the five-time Tony-nominated star of shows from Lend Me a Tenor to Follies, was born November 20, 1956.

Making her Broadway debut as a replacement swing in 1989’s City of Angels, understudying and eventually assuming the dual roles of Alaura and Carla, Maxwell went on to celebrate a 25-year career on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional stages.

Flip through photos from her stage career below!

27 PHOTOS

Maxwell's myriad accolades included five Tony nominations, with two in the same season: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (2005), Coram Boy (2007), Lend Me a Tenor (2010), The Royal Family (2010), and Follies (2012). She won Drama Desks for both Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Royal Family.

Ms. Maxwell’s additional credits include A Doll's House, The Sound of Music, The Dinner Party, Sixteen Wounded, and To Be Or Not to Be on Broadway, regional productions of The Seagull and The King and I, and Off-Broadway’s House and Garden, Entertaining Mr. Sloane, Victory: Choices in Reaction, Wings, The City of Conversation, and, in 2015, Scenes From an Execution.