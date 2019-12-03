Look Back at Julianne Moore in The Vertical Hour on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Look Back at Julianne Moore in The Vertical Hour on Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 03, 2019
 
The Oscar-winning actress celebrates her birthday December 3.
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore Paul Kolnik

Actress Julianne Moore celebrates her birthday December 3. In honor of the Oscar winner, known for her performances in films such as Still Alice, Boogie Nights, The Hours, and Far From Heaven, we're taking a look back at Moore's Broadway debut in David Hare's 2006 play The Vertical Hour.

The Vertical Hour opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre on November 30, 2006. Directed by Tony-winner Sam Mendes, the play starred Moore alongside Billy Nighy and Andrew Scott and tackled opposing viewpoints on the 2003 invasion of Iraq. After 23 previews and 117 performances, the production closed March 11, 2007.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Look Back at Julianne Moore in The Vertical Hour on Broadway

Look Back at Julianne Moore in The Vertical Hour on Broadway

7 PHOTOS
Bill Nighy and Andrew Scott
Bill Nighy and Andrew Scott Paul Kolnik
Dan Bittner and Julianne Moore
Dan Bittner and Julianne Moore Paul Kolnik
Julianne Moore and Bill Nighy
Julianne Moore and Bill Nighy Paul Kolnik
Bill Nighy and Julianne Moore
Bill Nighy and Julianne Moore Paul Kolnik
Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy Paul Kolnik
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott Paul Kolnik
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore Paul Kolnik
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!