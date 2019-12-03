Look Back at Julianne Moore in The Vertical Hour on Broadway

The Oscar-winning actress celebrates her birthday December 3.

Actress Julianne Moore celebrates her birthday December 3. In honor of the Oscar winner, known for her performances in films such as Still Alice, Boogie Nights, The Hours, and Far From Heaven, we're taking a look back at Moore's Broadway debut in David Hare's 2006 play The Vertical Hour.

The Vertical Hour opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre on November 30, 2006. Directed by Tony-winner Sam Mendes, the play starred Moore alongside Billy Nighy and Andrew Scott and tackled opposing viewpoints on the 2003 invasion of Iraq. After 23 previews and 117 performances, the production closed March 11, 2007.

Flip through photos from the production below:

