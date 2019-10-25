Look Back at Julie Andrews in Victor/Victoria on Broadway

The musical, starring Oscar winner Julie Andrews reprising her film role, opened at the Marquis Theatre October 25, 1995.

Victor/Victoria, starring stage and screen star Julie Andrews, opened on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre October 25, 1995. Directed by Blake Edwards with choreography by Rob Marshall, the musical played 25 previews and 734 performances before closing on July 27, 1997.

Based on the 1982 film, Victor/Victoria tells the story of a down-on-her-luck singer is convinced by a gay impresario to masquerade as a female impersonator, becoming a huge success in Paris nightclubs and attracting the attentions of a Chicago gangster.

Flip through photos of the production below:



In addition to Andrews, the production starred Tony Roberts as Carroll Todd, Michael Nouri as King Marchan, Rachel York as Norma Cassidy, Gregory Jbara as Squash, Richard B. Shull as André Cassell, Adam Heller as Henri Labisse, and Michael Cripe as Richard Di Nardo. Rounding out the cast were Roxane Barlow, Michael-Demby Cain, Caitlin Carter, Pascale Faye, Angelo Fraboni, Amy Heggins, Christopher Innvar, Ken Land, Darren Lee, Mark Lotito, Aixa M. Rosario Medina, Casey Nicholaw, Tara O’Brien, Michael O’Donnell, Cynthia Onrubia, Vince Pesce, Arte Phillips, Devin Richards, Jennifer Smith, Cynthia Sophiea, Rocker Verastique.

Victor/Victoria featured book by Edwards, music by Henry Mancini, lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, additional songs by Frank Wildhorn, scenic design by Robin Wagner, costume design by Willa Kim, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, and sound design by Peter J. Fitzgerald.