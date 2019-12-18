Look Back at Katharine Hepburn as Chanel in Coco on Broadway

André Previn and Alan Jay Lerner's musical about designer Coco Chanel opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre December 18, 1969.

Coco, the André Previn and Alan Jay Lerner musical about designer Coco Chanel, opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre December 18, 1969. Starring Katharine Hepburn in the title role, Coco tells the story of the French designer making a comeback in the early 1950s, after years of retirement, while reminiscing about her childhood.

Directed by Michael Benthall with choreography by Michael Bennett, the cast included René Auberjonois (who took home a Tony Award), George Rose, Michael Allinson, David Holliday, Bob Avian, Jon Cypher, Suzanne Rogers, Graciela Daniele, Ann Reinking, and Gale Dixon. Costumes and sets were by Cecil Beaton (he won a Tony Award for the former.)

Coco ran for 40 previews and 329 performances before closing October 3, 1970, after which Hepburn took the show on a national tour. The production was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and actress in a musical.

Flip through photos of the production below:

