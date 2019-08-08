Look Back at Liza Minnelli in Chicago on Broadway

Look Back at Liza Minnelli in Chicago on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Aug 08, 2019
 
As viewers of Fosse/Verdon saw, the Tony and Oscar winner stepped in as Roxie Hart while Gwen Verdon was out sick, beginning August 8, 1975.
Liza Minnelli in Chicago Photo by Martha Swope

As viewers saw in Episode 7 of Fosse/Verdon, Liza Minnelli stepped into the role of Roxie Hart in the original Broadway production of Chicago, while star Gwen Verdon was on vocal rest.

With only six days to learn the role of the merry murderess, the Academy Award– and Tony-winning stage and film star agreed to do the show as a favor to her Cabaret chums, John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Bob Fosse. She began performances August 8, 1975—and it was a total surprise to the audiences of that performance.

See photos of Minnelli in the role below!

Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Liza and Jerry Orbach
Liza Minnelli and Jerry Orbach Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
