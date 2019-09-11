Look Back at Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, and Tavi Gevinson in This Is Our Youth

The revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s play, directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, opened at the Cort Theatre September 11, 2014.

The revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s This Is Our Youth opened at the Cort Theatre September 11, 2014. Directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro, the production played 26 previews and 133 performances before closing on January 4, 2015. The show, which would go on to be nominated for Best Revival of a Play, marked the Broadway debuts of its three stars Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, and Tavi Gevinson. Set in New York in 1982, This Is Our Youth follows 48 hours in the lives of three very lost young souls: Warren, a dejected 19-year-old who has just stolen $15,000 from his abusive, tycoon father; Dennis, his charismatic, drug-dealing friend who helps Warren put the stolen money to good use; and Jessica, the anxiously insightful young woman for whom Warren yearns. Flip through photos of the production below:

The revival featured scenic design by Tony winner Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Tony winner Ann Roth, lighting design by Tony winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen, and original music by Rostam Batmanjlij.