Look Back at Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, and Tavi Gevinson in This Is Our Youth

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Look Back at Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, and Tavi Gevinson in This Is Our Youth
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 11, 2019
 
The revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s play, directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, opened at the Cort Theatre September 11, 2014.
This is Our Youth_Broadway_Production Photos_2014_HR
Michael Cera and Tavi Gevinson in This Is Our Youth Brigitte Lacombe

The revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s This Is Our Youth opened at the Cort Theatre September 11, 2014. Directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro, the production played 26 previews and 133 performances before closing on January 4, 2015. The show, which would go on to be nominated for Best Revival of a Play, marked the Broadway debuts of its three stars Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, and Tavi Gevinson.

Set in New York in 1982, This Is Our Youth follows 48 hours in the lives of three very lost young souls: Warren, a dejected 19-year-old who has just stolen $15,000 from his abusive, tycoon father; Dennis, his charismatic, drug-dealing friend who helps Warren put the stolen money to good use; and Jessica, the anxiously insightful young woman for whom Warren yearns.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Look Back at Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, and Tavi Gevinson in This Is Our Youth

Look Back at Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, and Tavi Gevinson in This Is Our Youth

7 PHOTOS
This is Our Youth_Broadway_Production Photos_2014_HR
Kieran Culkin and Michael Cera in This Is Our Youth Brigitte Lacombe
This is Our Youth_Broadway_Production Photos_2014_HR
Tavi Gevinson and Michael Cera in This Is Our Youth Brigitte Lacombe
This is Our Youth_Broadway_Production Photos_2014_HR
Kieran Culkin and Michael Cera in This Is Our Youth Brigitte Lacombe
This is Our Youth_Broadway_Production Photos_2014_HR
Michael Cera in This Is Our Youth Brigitte Lacombe
This is Our Youth_Broadway_Production Photos_2014_HR
Tavi Gevinson in This Is Our Youth Brigitte Lacombe
This is Our Youth_Broadway_Production Photos_2014_HR
Michael Cera in This Is Our Youth Brigitte Lacombe
This is Our Youth_Broadway_Production Photos_2014_HR
Michael Cera and Tavi Gevinson in This Is Our Youth Brigitte Lacombe
Share

The revival featured scenic design by Tony winner Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Tony winner Ann Roth, lighting design by Tony winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen, and original music by Rostam Batmanjlij.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!