Look Back at Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

The show opened on Broadway at the Booth Theatre September 15, 1976.

Ntozake Shange's For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf opened on Broadway at the Booth Theatre September 15, 1976, following a run at The Public Theater. The production, arranged and directed by Oz Scott and choreographed by Paula Moss, played 5 previews and 742 performances before closing on July 16, 1978. The production would go on to be nominated for two Tony Awards, with Trezana Beverley winning for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Filled with passion, humor, and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange’s form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.

Flip through photos of the show below:



For Colored Girls starred Trezana Beverley as Lady in Red, Laurie Carlos as Lady in Blue, Risë Collins as Lady in Purple, Aku Kadogo as Lady in Yellow, Janet League as Lady in Brown, Paula Moss as Lady in Green, and Shange as Lady in Orange.

The production featured music for "I Found God in Myself" by Diana Wharton, scenic design by Ming Cho Lee, costume design by Judy Dearing, and lighting design by Jennifer Tipton.