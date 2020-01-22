Look Back at Past Productions of The Crucible on Broadway

The Crucible, Arthur Miller’s Tony-winning 1953 dramatization of the real-life Salem witch trials, opened on Broadway January 22, 1953.

Miller’s play, an indictment of the political paranoia that defined the McCarthy Era’s anti-communist “witch hunts” that cost many their livelihoods, won the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play. The play has since been revived on Broadway four times.

Flip through photos of the productions below:

