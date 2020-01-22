Look Back at Past Productions of The Crucible on Broadway

Archival Photos   Look Back at Past Productions of The Crucible on Broadway
By Hannah Vine
Jan 22, 2020
 
The original Broadway production opened on January 22, 1953.
Nell Balaban, Madeleine Potter, Jane Adams, and Danielle Ferland Joan Marcus

The Crucible, Arthur Miller’s Tony-winning 1953 dramatization of the real-life Salem witch trials, opened on Broadway January 22, 1953.

Miller’s play, an indictment of the political paranoia that defined the McCarthy Era’s anti-communist “witch hunts” that cost many their livelihoods, won the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play. The play has since been revived on Broadway four times.

Flip through photos of the productions below:

The original Broadway production opened 65 years ago on January 22, 1953.

The Crucible Playbill - March 1953
The Crucible – 1953
The_Crucible_Broadway_Production_Photo_1953_01_HR.jpg
Arthur Kennedy, Beatrice Straight, and cast of the original Broadway production of The Crucible Fred Fehl/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The_Crucible_Broadway_Production_Photo_1953_02_HR.jpg
Arthur Kennedy and Beatrice Straight in the original Broadway production of The Crucible Fred Fehl/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The Crucible Playbill - Nov 1991
The Crucible – 1991
The_Crucible_Broadway_Production_Photos_1991_1_George_N_Martin_Martin_Sheen_Jane_Adams_John_Beal_HR.jpg
George N. Martin, Martin Sheen, Jane Adams, and John Beal in the 1991 production of The Crucible Joan Marcus
The_Crucible_Broadway_Production_Photos_1991_2_Maryann_Plunkett_Martin_Sheen_HR.jpg
Maryann Plunkett and Martin Sheen in the 1991 production of The Crucible Joan Marcus
The_Crucible_Broadway_Production_Photos_1991_4_Martin_Sheen_HR.jpg
Martin Sheen in the 1991 production of The Crucible Joan Marcus
The_Crucible_Broadway_Production_Photos_1991_5_Michael_York_Fritz_Weaver_Martin_Sheen_Jane_Adams_HR.jpg
Michael York, Fritz Weaver, Martin Sheen, and Jane Adams in the 1991 production of The Crucible Joan Marcus
The_Crucible_Broadway_Production_Photos_1991_3_Nell_Balaban_Madeleine_Potter_Jane_Adams_Danielle_Ferland_HR.jpg
Nell Balaban, Madeleine Potter, Jane Adams, and Danielle Ferland in the 1991 production of The Crucible Joan Marcus
The Crucible – 2002
