A Look Back at The Wiz on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Archival Photos   A Look Back at The Wiz on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Jan 05, 2020
 
The original production, starring Stephanie Mills, opened January 5, 1975 at the Majestic Theatre.
Hinton Battle, Stephanie Mills, Ted Ross, and Tiger Haynes in <i>The Wiz</i>.
Hinton Battle, Stephanie Mills, Ted Ross, and Tiger Haynes in The Wiz. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library

The Wiz, Charlie Smalls’ musical adaption of The Wizard of Oz, opened at the Majestic Theatre January 5, 1975. The show ran 1,672 performances and won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

The original production starred Stephanie Mills as Dorothy, and featured Tiger Haynes, Hinton Battle, Ted Ross, Andre de Shields, and Dee Dee Bridgewater in supporting roles. The show was revived in 1984 starring Stephanie Mills as Dorothy once more.

Look Back at The Wiz on Broadway

Look Back at The Wiz on Broadway

33 PHOTOS
Stephanie Mills and Gregg Baker
Stephanie Mills and Gregg Baker
Stephanie Mills and Howard Porter
Stephanie Mills and Howard Porter Kenn Duncan
Andre De Shields
André De Shields ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Tiger Haynes
Tiger Haynes
Ken Page
Ken Page
Stephanie Mills, Howard Porter, Gregg Baker and Charles Valentino
Stephanie Mills, Howard Porter, Gregg Baker and Charles Valentino Kenn Duncan
Carl Hall and Stephanie Mills
Carl Hall and Stephanie Mills
L. Michael Gray and cast
L. Michael Gray and cast
L. Michael Gray
L. Michael Gray
Ella Mitchell and cast
Ella Mitchell and cast
Share

In 2015 The Wiz Live! joined NBC's series of live musical events starring Uzo Aduba as Glinda the good witch, Queen Latifah as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Stephanie Mills as Aunt Em, Mary J. Blige as Evillene, David Alan Grier as The Cowardly Lion, Amber Riley as Addaperle, Ne-Yo as the Tin Man, Elijah Kelley as the Scarecrow, Common as Bouncer, and 18-year-old newcomer Shanice Williams as Dorothy.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!