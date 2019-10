Take a Look Back at Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin in Evita on Broadway

The original Broadway production opened September 25, 1979, at the Broadway Theatre.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita opened at the Broadway Theatre September 25, 1979. The musical would go on to run for 1,567 performances. Patti LuPone starred as Eva Peron, with Mandy Patinkin as Che Guevara, the quasi-narrator of the musical. The musical defied mixed reviews and received 11 Tony Award nominations. LuPone and Patinkin won Tonys for their roles, and Harold Prince won for Best Direction of a Musical. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice received Tonys for the score and book, and the show took home the top honor of Best Musical. Flip through photos of the show below:

