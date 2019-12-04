Look Back at Pulitzer Prize-Winning August: Osage County on Broadway

By Nathan Skethway
Dec 04, 2019
 
The Tracy Letts play opened December 4, 2007, at the Imperial Theatre.
December 4 marks the anniversary of August: Osage County, Tracy Letts' 2007 Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

The production, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, opened on Broadway December 4, 2007, and featured much of the cast from the preceding Steppenwolf production, including Ian Barford, Deanna Dunagan, Kimberly Guerrero, Francis Guinan, Brian Kerwin, Dennis Letts, Madeleine Martin, Mariann Mayberry, Amy Morton, Sally Murphy, Jeffy Perry, Rondi Reed, and Troy West.

In August: Osage County, when the family patriarch vanishes, the Westons return to rural Oklahoma to care for their afflicted, manipulative mother Violet. Armed with prescription drugs and paranoid mood swings, Violet reigns over the home as family secrets unfold.

The play took home five Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Leading Actress in a Play, Best Featured Actress in a Play, Best Direction of a Play, and Best Scenic Design of a Play; it was also awarded the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The production closed June 28, 2009, after 648 performances and 18 previews.

Flip through photos from the production below:

<I>August: Osage County</I>: Cast Members
August: Osage County: Cast Members Joan Marcus
<I>August: Osage County</I>: Cast Members
Sally Murphy and Francis Guinan Joan Marcus
Dennis Letts
Dennis Letts Joan Marcus
Deanna Dunagan and Amy Morton
Deanna Dunagan and Amy Morton Joan Marcus
Troy West
Troy West Joan Marcus
Madeleine Martin, Mariann Mayberry, and Brian Kerwin
Madeleine Martin, Mariann Mayberry, and Brian Kerwin Joan Marcus
Amy Morton and Troy West
Amy Morton and Troy West Joan Marcus
