Look Back at Irving Berlin and Ethel Merman in Rehearsals for Annie Get Your Gun

By Hannah Vine
Sep 21, 2019
 
The Broadway revival opened September 21, 1966, at the Broadway Theatre.
Following a hit run at the New York State Theatre and a national tour, Ethel Merman returned to Broadway as Annie Oakley in a revival of Annie Get Your Gun, playing the same role she originated 20 years earlier. The show opened September 21, 1966, at the Broadway Theatre.

In honor of the revival, composer Irving Berlin wrote a new song for the musical called "Old Fashioned Wedding," and according to the New York Times, it stops the show with Merman having to do "a minimum of four encores of the song at each performance."

The revival was produced by Music Theatre of Lincoln Center, for which Richard Rodgers served as president and producing director.

Flip through photos of rehearsals below:

Dorothy Fields, Richard Rodgers, and Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ethel Merman, Irving Berlin, and Dorothy Fields Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Irving Berlin and Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ethel Merman and David Manning Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Richard Rodgers and Irving Berlin Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bruce Yarnell and Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Richard Rodgers, Irving Berlin, and Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Richard Rodgers, Ethel Merman, Irving Berlin, and Dorothy Fields Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Robert Russell Bennett and Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie Get Your Gun
