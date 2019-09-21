In honor of the revival, composer Irving Berlin wrote a new song for the musical called "Old Fashioned Wedding," and according to the New York Times, it stops the show with Merman having to do "a minimum of four encores of the song at each performance."
The revival was produced by Music Theatre of Lincoln Center, for which Richard Rodgers served as president and producing director.
Flip through photos of rehearsals below:
Look Back at Irving Berlin and Ethel Merman in Rehearsals for Annie Get Your Gun