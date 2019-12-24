Look Back at Ricky Martin on Broadway in Evita

The music superstar, who celebrates his birthday December 24, starred as Che, opposite Elena Roger as Eva and Michael Cerveris as Juan Peron.

Ricky Martin, who made his Broadway debut as a replacement Marius in the original production of Les Misérables, celebrates his birthday December 24.

In honor of the Grammy-winning music superstar, look back at his most recent stint on the Great white Way, when he starred as Che in Evita. The Broadway revival of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita officially opened April 5, 2012, at the Marquis Theatre, co-starring Elena Roger as Eva, Tony winner Michael Cerveris as Juan Peron, Max von Essen as Magaldi, and Rachel Potter as the Mistress.

9 PHOTOS

Rounding out the cast were Ashley Amber, George Lee Andrews, Wendi Bergamini, Eric L. Christian, Kristine Covillo, Colin Cunliffe, Margot de La Barre, Bradley Dean, Rebecca Eichenberger, Melanie Field, Jennie Ford, Maya Jade Frank, Bahiyah Sayyed Gaines, Constantine Germanacos, Laurel Harris, Nick Kenkel, Brad Little, Erica Mansfield, Emily Mechler, Isabela Moner, Sydney Morton, Jessica Lea Patty, Aleks Pevec, Kristie Dale Sanders, Timothy Shew, Michaeljon Slinger, Johnny Stellard, Alex Michael Stoll, Daniel Torres and Matt Wall.

Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage directed, and Tony Award winner Rob Ashford choreographed.