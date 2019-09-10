Look Back at Rob McClure, Jenn Colella, and More in Chaplin on Broadway

The musical about the silent film legend opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre September 10, 2012.

The Broadway production of Chaplin, starring Rob McClure, opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre September 10, 2012. The production, featuring music and lyrics by Christopher Curtis and a book by Curtis and Thomas Meehan, would go on to play 24 previews and 135 performances before closing January 6, 2013. The musical would garner McClure a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Chaplin explored the life of the silent film legend, from his childhood in the slums of London to his life in Hollywood.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Look Back at Tony Nominees Rob McClure, Jenn Collella, and More in Chaplin on Broadway Look Back at Tony Nominees Rob McClure, Jenn Collella, and More in Chaplin on Broadway 12 PHOTOS

In addition to McClure, the production starred Jim Borstelmann as Alf Reeves, Tony nominee Jenn Colella as Hedda Hopper, Erin Mackey as Oona O'Neill, Michael McCormick as Mack Sennett/McGranery/Charlie Chaplin, Sr., Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll as Hannah Chaplin, Zachary Unger as Young Charlie/Jackie Coogan and Wayne Alan Wilcox as Sydney Chaplin. Rounding out the ensemble were Justin Bowen, Emilee Dupré, Sara Edwards, Leslie Donna Flesner, Lisa Gajda, Timothy Hughes, Ethan Khusidman, Ian Liberto, Renée Marino, Michael Mendez, Sarah O’Gleby, Hayley Podschun, Adam Rogers, William Ryall, Eric Santagata, and Emily Tyra.

Chaplin featured scenic design by Tony winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Amy Clark and Tony winner Martin Pakledinaz, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony winner Scott Lehrer and Tony nominee Drew Levy, and video/projection design by Tony nominee Jon Driscoll.