Look Back at Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Allegro on Broadway

By Playbill Staff
Oct 10, 2019
 
The musical opened at the Majestic Theatre October 10, 1947.
The groundbreaking musical Allegro, by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, opened at the Majestic Theatre October 10, 1947. Agnes de Mille staged the production, which starred Lisa Kirk, John Battles, and Roberta Jonay. The most highly anticipated musical of the 1940s, sold 250,000 tickets and had $750,000 in the box office before it even opened.

The sets were abstract and minimalist, the chorus served the same dramatic purpose as the Greek equivalent (comment and interpretation), and a symphony orchestra provided much of the music. Using such non-traditional measures to achieve a dramatic effect was not common for a Broadway show at the time, so the devices provided a rare outlet for less realistic and naturalistic theatre. Although some reviewers thought the work unclear, several critics are fascinated. Robert Coleman of the Daily Mirror states that "Perfection and great are not words that are to be lightly used...but Allegro is perfection, great." The show ran 315 performances.

Allegro_Broadway_Production_Photo_1947_Audience line _HR.jpg
Audience line Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Allegro_Broadway_Production_Photo_1947_Souvenir program_HR.jpg
Souvenir program ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Allegro_Broadway_Production_Photo_1947_Richard Rodgers (music), Agnes De Mille (director and choreographer) and Oscar Hammerstein II _HR.jpg
Richard Rodgers, Agnes De Mille, and Oscar Hammerstein II in rehearsal Fred Fehl/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Allegro_Broadway_Production_Photo_1947_Agnes De Mille_HR.jpg
Agnes De Mille in rehearsal Billy Rose Theatre Division/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Allegro_Broadway_Production_Photo_1947_Lawrence Langer, Richard Rodgers, Agnes de Mille, and Oscar Hammerstein_HR.jpg
Lawrence Langer, Richard Rodgers, Agnes de Mille, and Oscar Hammerstein in rehearsal Fred Fehl/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Allegro_Broadway_Production_Photo_1947_Agnes De Mille 2_HR.jpg
Agnes De Mille and dancers in rehearsal Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Allegro_Broadway_Production_Photo_1947_Lucinda Ballard_HR.jpg
Lucinda Ballard in rehearsal Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Allegro_Broadway_Production_Photo_1947_Dancers in rehearsal _HR.jpg
Dancers in rehearsal Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Allegro_Broadway_Production_Photo_1947_Annamarie Dickey (Marjorie Taylor), William Ching (Dr. Joseph Taylor) and Muriel O'Malley_HR.jpg
Annamarie Dickey, William Ching, and Muriel O'Malley Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Allegro_Broadway_Production_Photo_1947_John Conte (Charlie Townsend) and Katrina Van Oss _HR.jpg
John Conte and Katrina Van Oss Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
