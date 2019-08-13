Look Back at Sebastian Stan in Picnic on Broadway

Look Back at Sebastian Stan in Picnic on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 13, 2019
 
The stage and screen star celebrates his birthday August 13.
Sebastian Stan in Picnic Joan Marcus

Stage and screen star Sebastian Stan, known for his performance as Bucky Barnes in Marvel’s Avengers series, celebrates his birthday August 13.

Stan made his Broadway debut in the 2007 revival of Talk Radio, starring Liev Schreiber. He returned to the Great White Way five years later in the 2012 revival of William Inge’s Picnic as Hal Carter. The production, which began performances December 14, 2012, played 36 previews and 49 performances.

Directed by Tony winner Sam Gold, Picnic tells the story of a drifter who shakes up a Kansas town and the lives of a beautiful young girl who yearns for a more exciting existence, her plain and bookish sister, and a moralistic but sexually frustrated schoolteacher.

Flip through photos of the production below:

10 PHOTOS
Ellen Burstyn, Ben Rappaport, and Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Mare Winningham, Madelein Martin, and Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Ben Rappaport, Maggie Grace, Elizabeth Marvel, Reed Birney, Madeleine Martin, and Sebastian Stan in Picnic Joan Marcus
Mare Winningham and Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Ellen Burstyn, Maggie Grace, and Sebastian Stan in Picnic Joan Marcus
Reed Birney and Elizabeth Marvel in Picnic Joan Marcus
Sebastian Stan, Ellen Burstyn, Ben Rappaport, and Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Sebastian Stan and Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Sebastian Stan in Picnic Joan Marcus
