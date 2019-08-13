Look Back at Sebastian Stan in Picnic on Broadway

The stage and screen star celebrates his birthday August 13.

Stage and screen star Sebastian Stan, known for his performance as Bucky Barnes in Marvel’s Avengers series, celebrates his birthday August 13.

Stan made his Broadway debut in the 2007 revival of Talk Radio, starring Liev Schreiber. He returned to the Great White Way five years later in the 2012 revival of William Inge’s Picnic as Hal Carter. The production, which began performances December 14, 2012, played 36 previews and 49 performances.

Directed by Tony winner Sam Gold, Picnic tells the story of a drifter who shakes up a Kansas town and the lives of a beautiful young girl who yearns for a more exciting existence, her plain and bookish sister, and a moralistic but sexually frustrated schoolteacher.

Flip through photos of the production below:

