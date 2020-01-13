Look Back at Sebastian Stan, Mare Winningham, Ellen Burstyn, More in Picnic on Broadway

Look Back at Sebastian Stan, Mare Winningham, Ellen Burstyn, More in Picnic on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 13, 2020
 
The Roundabout Theatre Company revival opened January 13, 2013.
Sebastian Stan in Picnic Joan Marcus

The Roundabout Theatre Company revival of William Inge's Picnic, starring future Marvel lead Sebastian Stan, Oscar and Tony winner Ellen Burstyn, and Oscar nominee Mare Winningham, opened January 13, 2013. Directed by Sam Gold, the production ran 49 performances.

Inge's Pulitzer Prize–winning play tells the story of a drifter who shakes up a Kansas town and the lives of a beautiful young girl who yearns for a more exciting existence, her plain and bookish sister, and a moralistic but sexually frustrated schoolteacher.

Ellen Burstyn, Ben Rappaport, and Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Mare Winningham, Madelein Martin, and Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Ben Rappaport, Maggie Grace, Elizabeth Marvel, Reed Birney, Madeleine Martin, and Sebastian Stan in Picnic Joan Marcus
Mare Winningham and Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Ellen Burstyn, Maggie Grace, and Sebastian Stan in Picnic Joan Marcus
Reed Birney and Elizabeth Marvel in Picnic Joan Marcus
Sebastian Stan, Ellen Burstyn, Ben Rappaport, and Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Sebastian Stan and Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Sebastian Stan in Picnic Joan Marcus
The cast featured Reed Birney as middle-aged shopkeeper Howard Bevans, Maggie Grace as ready-to-blossom Madge Owens, Elizabeth Marvel as marriage-hungry schoolteacher Rosemary Sydney, Stan as Hal Carter (the drifter who stirs up urges), Winningham as single mother Flo Owens and Burstyn as neighbor Helen Potts, with Madeleine Martin (tomboy sister Millie Owens), Ben Rappaport (Alan Seymour, Madge's college-boy suitor), Cassie Beck (as teacher Christine Schoenwalde), Maddie Corman (teacher Irma Kronkite), and Chris Perfetti (teen paperboy Bomber).

The creative team included Andrew Lieberman (sets), David Zinn (costumes), Jane Cox (lights), Jill BC Du Boff (sound) and Chase Brock (choreography).

