Look Back at Sierra Boggess, Tituss Burgess, and Sherie Rene Scott in The Little Mermaid on Broadway

The musical celebrates its anniversary January 10.

The original Broadway production of The Little Mermaid opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on January 10, 2008, ultimately running for 685 performances. The show starred Sierra Boggess as Ariel, Sean Palmer as Prince Eric, Norm Lewis as King Triton, Tituss Burgess as Sebastian, and Sherie Rene Scott as Ursula.

Look Back at The Little Mermaid on Broadway Look Back at The Little Mermaid on Broadway 10 PHOTOS

The Little Mermaid featured songs penned by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman for the Disney film ("Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," among others) as well as ten new tunes by Menken and Glenn Slater. Doug Wright (I Am My Own Wife, Grey Gardens) wrote the book.

The creative team included Francesca Zambello (direction), Stephen Mear (choreography), George Tsypin (scenic design), Tatiana Noginova (costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), John Shivers (sound design), Angelina Avallone (makeup design), Sven Ortel (projection and video design) and David Brian Brown (hair design). Associate producer was Todd Lacy. Fight director was Rick Sordelet. Technical director was David Benken. Production supervisor was Clifford Schwartz.

Dance arrangements were by David Chase, music coordinator is Michael Keller, orchestrations were by Danny Troob. Music direction, incidental music and vocal arrangements were by Michael Kosarin.

