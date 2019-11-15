Look Back at the Broadway Revival of Ragtime

November 15 marks the 10th anniversary of the Broadway revival of Ragtime.

The musical, which features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally, opened on Broadway in 2009 at the Neil Simon Theatre after a run at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts earlier that year. It marked the first Broadway revival of the musical, which originally premiered in 1998.

Based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, the musical depicts an African-American family, a Jewish immigrant family, and a wealthy suburban WASP family in turn-of-the-century America. The cast of the revival included Stephanie Umoh, Quentin Earl Darrington, Christiane Noll, Robert Petkoff, Bobby Steggert, Donna Migliaccio, and Ron Bohmer.

Flip through photos from the production below:

