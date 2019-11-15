Look Back at the Broadway Revival of Ragtime

By Nathan Skethway
Nov 15, 2019
 
The production opened November 15, 2009, at the Neil Simon Theatre.
Cast of Ragtime

November 15 marks the 10th anniversary of the Broadway revival of Ragtime.

The musical, which features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally, opened on Broadway in 2009 at the Neil Simon Theatre after a run at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts earlier that year. It marked the first Broadway revival of the musical, which originally premiered in 1998.

Based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, the musical depicts an African-American family, a Jewish immigrant family, and a wealthy suburban WASP family in turn-of-the-century America. The cast of the revival included Stephanie Umoh, Quentin Earl Darrington, Christiane Noll, Robert Petkoff, Bobby Steggert, Donna Migliaccio, and Ron Bohmer.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Christiane Noll
Christiane Noll Joan Marcus
The cast of <I>Ragtime</i>
The cast of Ragtime Joan Marcus
Christiane Noll, Ron Bohmer, Robert Petkoff and Sarah Rosenthal
Christiane Noll, Ron Bohmer, Robert Petkoff and Sarah Rosenthal Joan Marcus
"The Gettin' Ready Rag"<br> Quentin Earl Darrington and ensemble
"The Gettin' Ready Rag"
Quentin Earl Darrington and ensemble Joan Marcus
"New Music"
"New Music" Joan Marcus
Quentin Earl Darrington
Quentin Earl Darrington Joan Marcus
Savannah Wise and Bobby Steggert
Savannah Wise and Bobby Steggert Joan Marcus
Stephanie Umoh and Quentin Earl Darrington
Stephanie Umoh and Quentin Earl Darrington Joan Marcus
