Look Back at the Last 21 Years of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Shows

Look Back at the Last 21 Years of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Shows
By Hannah Vine
Aug 15, 2019
Paula Vogel's Pulitzer–Winning How I Learned to Drive will return to Broadway next spring with original stars Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse set to reprise their roles.
Pulitzer_Graphic_HR

The Pulitzer Prize for Drama, which is awarded to “a distinguished play by an American author, preferably original in its source and dealing with American life,” includes a $10,000 cash prize.

Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical phenomenon, was named winner of the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. The last two musicals to win were Next to Normal in 2010 and Rent in 1996. The previous four winners were Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis in 2015, The Flick by Annie Baker in 2014, Disgraced by Ayad Akhtar in 2013, and Water By the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes in 2012.

Flip through the past 20 years of winners below:

Look Back at the Last 21 Years of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Shows

Look Back at the Last 21 Years of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Shows

The Pulitzer Prize for Drama is awarded to “a distinguished play by an American author, preferably original in its source and dealing with American life.”

23 PHOTOS
MaYaa Boateng in Fairview (background: Heather Alicia Simms, Charles Browning, and Roslyn Ruff)
2019: Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury Julieta Cervantes
Cost_of_Living_NYCC_Production_Photo_2017_07_HR.jpg
2018: Cost of Living by Martyna Majok Joan Marcus
Sweat_Production_Photo_Broadway_2017_06_HR.jpg
2017: Sweat by Lynn Nottage Joan Marcus
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda in <i>Hamilton </i>
2016: Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda Joan Marcus
Stephan McKinley Henderson, Rosal Colon and Victor Almanzar in <i>Between Riverside and Crazy</i>
2015: Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis Photo by Kevin Thomas Garcia
<i>The Flick </i>
2014: The Flick by Annie Baker Joan Marcus
Gretchen Mol, Karen Pittman, Hari Dhillon and Josh Radnor in <i>Disgraced</i>
2013: Disgraced by Ayad Akhtar Joan Marcus
Quiara Alegr&iacute;a Hudes' <i>Water By the Spoonful</i> won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
2012: Water By the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes Richard Termine
Christina Kirk, Jeremy Shamos, Annie Parisse, Brendan Griffin, Damon Gupton, and Crystal A. Dickinson in <i>Clybourne Park</i>.
2011: Clybourne Park by Bruce Norris Joan Marcus
Alice Ripley, Aaron Tveit, and J. Robert Spencer in Next to Normal.
2010: Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey Joan Marcus
