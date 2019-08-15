Look Back at the Last 21 Years of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Shows

Paula Vogel's Pulitzer–Winning How I Learned to Drive will return to Broadway next spring with original stars Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse set to reprise their roles.

The Pulitzer Prize for Drama, which is awarded to “a distinguished play by an American author, preferably original in its source and dealing with American life,” includes a $10,000 cash prize.

Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical phenomenon, was named winner of the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. The last two musicals to win were Next to Normal in 2010 and Rent in 1996. The previous four winners were Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis in 2015, The Flick by Annie Baker in 2014, Disgraced by Ayad Akhtar in 2013, and Water By the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes in 2012.

