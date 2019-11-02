Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Grey Gardens

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 02, 2019
 
The production, starring Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole, opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre November 2, 2006.
Christine Ebersole and cast
Christine Ebersole and cast in Grey Gardens Joan Marcus

The original Broadway production of Grey Gardens opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre November 2, 2006. Starring Christine Ebersole as “Little” Edie Beale, the production played 33 previews and 307 performances before closing on July 29, 2007. The musical would garner 10 Tony nominations, winning three, including Best Actress in a Musical for Ebersole.

Featuring music by Scott Frankel, book by Doug Wright, and lyrics by Michael Korie, Grey Gardens tells the story of Edith Bouvier Beale and Little Edie, the eccentric aunt and cousin of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, as they revisit and come to terms with their past. The musical is loosely based on the 1975 documentary of the same name.

Flip through photo of the production below:

23 PHOTOS
Christine Ebersole and cast
Christine Ebersole and cast in Grey Gardens Joan Marcus
in <i>Grey Gardens</i>
Matt Cavenaugh, Mary Louise Wilson, and Christine Ebersole in Grey Gardens Joan Marcus
in <i>Grey Gardens</i>
Christine Ebersole and Matt Cavenaugh in Grey Gardens Joan Marcus
Matt Cavenaugh and Mary Louise Wilson in <i>Grey Gardens</i>
Matt Cavenaugh and Mary Louise Wilson in Grey Gardens Joan Marcus
in <i>Grey Gardens</i>
Bob Stillman and Christine Ebersole in Grey Gardens Joan Marcus
Christine Ebersole and Mary Louise Wilson in <i>Grey Gardens</i>
Christine Ebersole and Mary Louise Wilson in Grey Gardens Joan Marcus
in <i>Grey Gardens</i>
Christine Ebersole in Grey Gardens Joan Marcus
in <i>Grey Gardens</i>
Erin Davie and John McMartin in Grey Gardens Joan Marcus
in <i>Grey Gardens</i>
Michael Potts in Grey Gardens Joan Marcus
in <i>Grey Gardens</i>
Erin Davie and Matt Cavenaugh in Grey Gardens Joan Marcus
In addition to Ebersole, Grey Gardens starred Mary Louise Wilson as Edith Bouvier Beale, John McMartin as Norman Vincent Peale/ J.V. "Major" Bouvier, Matt Cavenaugh as Joseph Patrick Kennedy, Jr./ Jerry, Erin Davie as Young Little Edie Beale, Kelsey Fowler as Lee Bouvier, Sarah Hyland as Jacqueline Bouvier, Michael Potts as Brooks, Sr./ Brooks, Jr., and Bob Stillman as George Gould Strong.

Directed by Michael Greif with musical staging by Jeff Calhoun, the production featured scenic design by Allen Moyer, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, sound design by Brian Ronan, and projection design by Wendall K. Harrington.

