Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Grey Gardens

The production, starring Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole, opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre November 2, 2006.

The original Broadway production of Grey Gardens opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre November 2, 2006. Starring Christine Ebersole as “Little” Edie Beale, the production played 33 previews and 307 performances before closing on July 29, 2007. The musical would garner 10 Tony nominations, winning three, including Best Actress in a Musical for Ebersole.

Featuring music by Scott Frankel, book by Doug Wright, and lyrics by Michael Korie, Grey Gardens tells the story of Edith Bouvier Beale and Little Edie, the eccentric aunt and cousin of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, as they revisit and come to terms with their past. The musical is loosely based on the 1975 documentary of the same name.

In addition to Ebersole, Grey Gardens starred Mary Louise Wilson as Edith Bouvier Beale, John McMartin as Norman Vincent Peale/ J.V. "Major" Bouvier, Matt Cavenaugh as Joseph Patrick Kennedy, Jr./ Jerry, Erin Davie as Young Little Edie Beale, Kelsey Fowler as Lee Bouvier, Sarah Hyland as Jacqueline Bouvier, Michael Potts as Brooks, Sr./ Brooks, Jr., and Bob Stillman as George Gould Strong.

Directed by Michael Greif with musical staging by Jeff Calhoun, the production featured scenic design by Allen Moyer, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, sound design by Brian Ronan, and projection design by Wendall K. Harrington.