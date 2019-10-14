Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
By Playbill Staff
Oct 14, 2019
 
The show opened October 14, 1961 at the 46th Street Theatre.
Frank Loesser reunited with his Guys and Dolls collaborator Abe Burrows on another musical about life in the big city, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, which opened at the 46th Street Theatre October 14, 1961. The story follows a young man's progression from window washer to CEO of a major company in New York. Robert Morse co-starred with Donna McKechnie and Rudy Vallee in the musical comedy satire, which earned rave reviews, seven Tony Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and ran for more than 1,400 performances.

The musical has twice been revived on Broadway, first in 1995 starring Matthew Broderick and then in 2011 starring Daniel Radcliffe. There is also a 1967 film adaptation, with Morse, Vallee, and other original cast members reprising their roles.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Rudy Vallee and Robert Morse
Bonnie Scott
Bonnie Scott
Rudy Valle and Virginia Martin
Virginia Martin and Rudy Vallee
Virginia Martin and Rudy Vallee
Robert Morse and cast
Virginia Martin and cast
Charles Nelson Reilly
Charles Nelson Reilly, Claudette Sutherland, and cast
Charles Nelson Reilly, Claudette Sutherland, and cast
