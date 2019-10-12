Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Jesus Christ Superstar

By Hannah Vine
Oct 12, 2019
 
The show opened October 12, 1971, at the Mark Hellinger Theatre.
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_nypl.digitalcollections.ba81c5f8-97be-2984-e040-e00a18066d5a.001.w_HR.jpg
Jeff Fenholt and cast
Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar opened October 12, 1971, on Broadway. The show, based on the platinum-selling album, played at the Mark Hellinger Theatre for a very successful run of over 700 performances. Stars for the original Broadway production included Ben Vereen, Jeff Fenholt, and Yvonne Elliman. The show was recently brought to the small screen in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which took home Emmys for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Technical Direction, Sound Mixing, Production Design, and Lighting Design/Lighting Direction.

Flip through photos of the original production below:

The show opened October 12, 1971 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre.

19 PHOTOS
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_nypl.digitalcollections.ba81c5f8-97be-2984-e040-e00a18066d5a.001.w_HR.jpg
Jeff Fenholt and cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ben Vereen in rehearsal for <i>Jesus Christ Superstar</i>, 1971
Ben Vereen Friedman-Abeles
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_nypl.digitalcollections.856c5a10-1d5c-0130-c484-58d385a7bbd0.001.w_HR.jpg
Jeff Fenholt and Paul Ainsley Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ben Vereen and Jeff Fenholt in rehearsal for <i>Jesus Christ Superstar</i>, 1971
Ben Vereen and Jeff Fenholt Friedman-Abeles
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_nypl.digitalcollections.88a68180-1d5c-0130-9bcb-58d385a7bbd0.001.w_HR.jpg
Jeff Fenholt and cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_nypl.digitalcollections.34b373f0-1d5e-0130-042f-58d385a7bbd0.001.w_HR.jpg
Jeff Fenholt Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ben Vereen and Yvonne Elliman in rehearsal for <i>Jesus Christ Superstar</i>, 1971
Ben Vereen and Yvonne Elliman Friedman-Abeles
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_nypl.digitalcollections.a84c78f0-1d5a-0130-d333-58d385a7b928.001.w_HR.jpg
Jeff Fenholt and cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_nypl.digitalcollections.b2eddd80-1d5a-0130-355f-58d385a7b928.001.w_HR.jpg
Yvonne Elliman and Jeff Fenholt Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ben Vereen in the Broadway musical <i>Jesus Christ Superstar</i>, 1971
Ben Vereen Friedman-Abeles
