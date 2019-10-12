Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Jesus Christ Superstar

The show opened October 12, 1971, at the Mark Hellinger Theatre.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar opened October 12, 1971, on Broadway. The show, based on the platinum-selling album, played at the Mark Hellinger Theatre for a very successful run of over 700 performances. Stars for the original Broadway production included Ben Vereen, Jeff Fenholt, and Yvonne Elliman. The show was recently brought to the small screen in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which took home Emmys for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Technical Direction, Sound Mixing, Production Design, and Lighting Design/Lighting Direction.

Flip through photos of the original production below:

