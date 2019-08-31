Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Stephen Sondheim’s Company

With the announcement of the Marianne Elliot-helmed revival heading to Broadway, look back on the beloved musical’s 1970 premiere.

As previously announced, after a critically acclaimed and Olivier-winning bow in London’s West End, a new interpretation of the 1970 musical Company will play New York. Tony-winning director Marianne Elliott’s gender-reversed production, which presents the central bachelor Bobby as the female Bobbie, will begin performances at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Previews begin March 2, 2020, and opening night is set for March 22, Sondheim's 90th birthday.

Stephen Sondheim’s seminal musical opened on Broadway at the Alvin Theatre April 26, 1970. The production, featuring music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by George Furth, ran for 705 performances before closing January 1, 1972.

In a series of vignettes, Company tells the story of New York bachelor Bobby who learns about the perils and pleasures of love, marriage, dating and divorce from his married friends. The production, directed by Harold Prince, would go on to be nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning six, including Best Musical.

Flip through photos of the original Broadway production below:



Photos: Look Back at the Original Production of Company on Broadway Photos: Look Back at the Original Production of Company on Broadway 24 PHOTOS

The production starred Barbara Barrie as Sarah, Charles Braswell as Larry, Susan Browning as April, George Coe as David, John Cunningham as Peter, Steve Elmore as Paul, Beth Howland as Amy, Dean Jones as Robert, Charles Kimbrough as Harry, Merle Louise as Susan, Donna McKechnie as Kathy, Pamela Myers as Marta, Teri Ralston as Jenny, and Elaine Stritch as Joanne.

The production featured scenic and projection design by Boris Aronson, costume design by D.D. Ryan, lighting design by Robert Ornbo, and sound design by Jack Mann.