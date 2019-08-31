Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Stephen Sondheim’s Company

Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Stephen Sondheim's Company
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 31, 2019
 
With the announcement of the Marianne Elliot-helmed revival heading to Broadway, look back on the beloved musical’s 1970 premiere.
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Dean Jones and cast of Company Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

As previously announced, after a critically acclaimed and Olivier-winning bow in London’s West End, a new interpretation of the 1970 musical Company will play New York. Tony-winning director Marianne Elliott’s gender-reversed production, which presents the central bachelor Bobby as the female Bobbie, will begin performances at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Previews begin March 2, 2020, and opening night is set for March 22, Sondheim's 90th birthday.

Stephen Sondheim’s seminal musical opened on Broadway at the Alvin Theatre April 26, 1970. The production, featuring music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by George Furth, ran for 705 performances before closing January 1, 1972.

In a series of vignettes, Company tells the story of New York bachelor Bobby who learns about the perils and pleasures of love, marriage, dating and divorce from his married friends. The production, directed by Harold Prince, would go on to be nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning six, including Best Musical.

Flip through photos of the original Broadway production below:

Photos: Look Back at the Original Production of Company on Broadway

Photos: Look Back at the Original Production of Company on Broadway

24 PHOTOS
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Susan Browning and Dean Jones Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Dean Jones Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Susan Browning and Dean Jones Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Dean Jones, Charles Braswell, and Elaine Stritch Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Beth Howland and Dean Jones Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Dean Jones, Charles Braswell, and Elaine Stritch Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
George Coe and Teri Ralston Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Cast of Company Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Dean Jones and Pamela Myers Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Donna McKechnie, Dean Jones, and Pamela Myers Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The production starred Barbara Barrie as Sarah, Charles Braswell as Larry, Susan Browning as April, George Coe as David, John Cunningham as Peter, Steve Elmore as Paul, Beth Howland as Amy, Dean Jones as Robert, Charles Kimbrough as Harry, Merle Louise as Susan, Donna McKechnie as Kathy, Pamela Myers as Marta, Teri Ralston as Jenny, and Elaine Stritch as Joanne.

The production featured scenic and projection design by Boris Aronson, costume design by D.D. Ryan, lighting design by Robert Ornbo, and sound design by Jack Mann.

