A Look at the Original Cast of the Chicago Revival on Broadway

Archival Photos   A Look at the Original Cast of the Chicago Revival on Broadway
By Hannah Vine
Nov 14, 2019
Buy Tickets to Chicago
 
The Tony-winning production—the longest-running revival ever on Broadway—opened November 14, 1996.
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Neuwirth Reinking Original Hot Honey Rag_HR.jpg
Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth Dan Chavkin

The Tony Award-winning revival of Chicago opened November 14, 1996, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre before transferring to the Sam S. Shubert Theatre the following year. In 2003, the musical moved to the Ambassador Theatre, where it continues to play.

Chicago is the second-longest running show in Broadway history (after The Phantom of the Opera) and the longest-running American show in Broadway history.

The original cast, directed by Walter Bobbie, featured Ann Reinking as Roxie Hart, Bebe Neuwirth as Velma Kelly, Joel Grey as Amos Hart, and James Naughton as Billy Flynn.

Look back at the original cast below:

14 PHOTOS
Bebe Neuwirth and the company of <i>Chicago</i>
Bebe Neuwirth and the company Dan Chevkin
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Neuwirth, Bebe by Max Vadukul 02_HR.jpg
Bebe Neuwirth Max Vadukul
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Naughton, James by Max Vadukul_HR.jpg
James Naughton Max Vadukul
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Lewis, Marcia by Max Vadukal_HR.jpg
Marcia Lewis Max Vadukul
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Grey, Joel by Max Vadukul_HR.jpg
Joel Grey Max Vadukul
Ann Reinking
Ann Reinking
Anne Reinking with Bebe Neuwirth in Chicago
Bebe Neuwirth and Anne Reinking Photo by Photo by Max Vadukw
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking in Chicago.
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking Photo by Dan Chavkin
Bebe Neuwirth and Ann Reinking in <i>Chicago</i>
Bebe Neuwirth and Ann Reinking Max Vadukel
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking in<i> Chicago</i>
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking
