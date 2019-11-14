A Look at the Original Cast of the Chicago Revival on Broadway

The Tony-winning production—the longest-running revival ever on Broadway—opened November 14, 1996.

The Tony Award-winning revival of Chicago opened November 14, 1996, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre before transferring to the Sam S. Shubert Theatre the following year. In 2003, the musical moved to the Ambassador Theatre, where it continues to play. Chicago is the second-longest running show in Broadway history (after The Phantom of the Opera) and the longest-running American show in Broadway history. The original cast, directed by Walter Bobbie, featured Ann Reinking as Roxie Hart, Bebe Neuwirth as Velma Kelly, Joel Grey as Amos Hart, and James Naughton as Billy Flynn. Look back at the original cast below:

