Look Back at Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald in Ragtime

The original production opened on Broadway January 18, 1998.

Ragtime the musical, an adaptation of the novel by E.L. Doctorow about clashes between classes and different groups of immigrants to America in the early days of the 20th century, opened January 18,1998 at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

The show, with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and book by Terrence McNally, originally played in Toronto before coming to Broadway in December 1998. The production starred Brian Stokes Mitchell, Peter Friedman, Marin Mazzie, Audra McDonald, and Mark Jacoby.

