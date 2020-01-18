Look Back at Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald in Ragtime

Production Photos   Look Back at Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald in Ragtime
By Playbill Staff
Jan 18, 2020
 
The original production opened on Broadway January 18, 1998.
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald Catherine Ashmore

Ragtime the musical, an adaptation of the novel by E.L. Doctorow about clashes between classes and different groups of immigrants to America in the early days of the 20th century, opened January 18,1998 at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

The show, with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and book by Terrence McNally, originally played in Toronto before coming to Broadway in December 1998. The production starred Brian Stokes Mitchell, Peter Friedman, Marin Mazzie, Audra McDonald, and Mark Jacoby.

Flip through the photos of the show below:

Look Back at the Original Production of Ragtime

The production starred Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald.

14 PHOTOS
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Company Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Brian Stokes Mitchell Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Mark Jacoby Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Camille Saviola Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Lynette Perry and ensemble Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Judy Kaye Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Alton Fitzgerald White and Darlesia Cearcy Joan Marcus
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Company in <i>Ragtime</i>
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Company in Ragtime
