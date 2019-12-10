A Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Spring Awakening

The show opened 11 years ago at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on December 10, 2006.

Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's musical Spring Awakening, based on the 1891 troubled teen drama by Frank Wedekind, opened on Broadway at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre December 10, 2006. Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff starred as teens Wendla and Melchior, who are drawn to each other in a world where parents, ministers and teachers create an atmosphere of shame, silence and ignorance.

The production, directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Bill T. Jones, went on to win eight Tony Awards including Best Original Score and Best Musical.

Flip through photos of the original Broadway production below:

