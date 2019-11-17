Celebrate 25 Years of Sunset Boulevard With a Look Back at the Original Broadway Production

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical opened November 17, 1994, at the Minskoff Theatre.

Sunset Boulevard, directed by Trevor Nunn with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, opened November 17, 1994, at the Minskoff Theatre. The show won seven Tony Awards in 1995 including Best Musical.

Glenn Close originated the role of Norma Desmond on Broadway; she was succeeded by Betty Buckley and Elaine Paige. Patti LuPone opened the world-premiere production in London; she was followed by Buckley, Paige, and Petula Clark.

Look back at the original Broadway staging below:

