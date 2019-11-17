Celebrate 25 Years of Sunset Boulevard With a Look Back at the Original Broadway Production

By Playbill Staff
Nov 17, 2019
 
The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical opened November 17, 1994, at the Minskoff Theatre.
Glenn Close and Alan Campbell Craig Schwartz

Sunset Boulevard, directed by Trevor Nunn with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, opened November 17, 1994, at the Minskoff Theatre. The show won seven Tony Awards in 1995 including Best Musical.

Glenn Close originated the role of Norma Desmond on Broadway; she was succeeded by Betty Buckley and Elaine Paige. Patti LuPone opened the world-premiere production in London; she was followed by Buckley, Paige, and Petula Clark.

Look back at the original Broadway staging below:

Production Photos: Sunset Boulevard (1994)

Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber Craig Schwartz
Glenn Close in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>
Glenn Close Craig Schwartz
Glenn Close
Glenn Close Joan Marcus
Glenn Close and Alan Campbell
Glenn Close and Alan Campbell Craig Schwartz
Glenn Close and Alan Campbell Craig Schwartz
Alice Ripley and Alan Campbell
Alice Ripley and Alan Campbell Joan Marcus
Alice Ripley and Alan Campbell in the 1994 Broadway musical <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>.
Alice Ripley and Alan Campbell © 1994 The Really Useful Group Ltd.
Alice Ripley and Alan Campbell in the 1994 Broadway musical <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>.
Alice Ripley and Alan Campbell © 1994 The Really Useful Group Ltd.
