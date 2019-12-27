Look Back at the Shows Jerry Herman Brought to Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 27, 2019
 
The Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist died December 26 at 88.
Carol Channing in Hello, Dolly!
Carol Channing in Hello, Dolly! Martha Swope / The New York Public Library

Jerry Herman, the composer-lyricist who, with such scores as Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles, brought joie de vivre to the stage, died December 26 at the age of 88.

“All these years that I’ve been writing Broadway musicals,” he once revealed. “Whenever I’ve had to write a real hit-’em-in-the-gut show tune, I always pictured it in the voice of Judy Garland. Invariably, my work came out more theatrical and exciting because of that little trick.”

In honor of Herman’s legacy, Playbill looks back at the shows he created for the Broadway stage. Read the full Playbill obituary here.

From A to Z, 1960
Cast of <i>From A to Z</i>
Cast of From A to Z Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Milk and Honey Playbill - Dec 1961
Milk and Honey, 1961
Milk and Honey friedman-abeles.jpg
Cast of Milk and Honey Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Hello, Dolly! Playbill - Nov 1964
Hello, Dolly!, 1964
Carol Channing in <i>Hello, Dolly!</i>
Carol Channing in Hello, Dolly! Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ben Franklin in Paris Playbill - Dec 1964
Ben Franklin in Paris,1964
Bob Kaliban, Franklin Kiser, Jerry Schaefer, and Robert Preston in <i>Ben Franklin in Paris</i>
Bob Kaliban, Franklin Kiser, Jerry Schaefer, and Robert Preston in Ben Franklin in Paris Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mame Playbill - October 1966
Mame,1966
<b>Angela Lansbury in <i>Mame</i></b>
Angela Lansbury in Mame
