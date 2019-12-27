Look Back at the Shows Jerry Herman Brought to Broadway

The Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist died December 26 at 88.

Jerry Herman, the composer-lyricist who, with such scores as Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles, brought joie de vivre to the stage, died December 26 at the age of 88.

“All these years that I’ve been writing Broadway musicals,” he once revealed. “Whenever I’ve had to write a real hit-’em-in-the-gut show tune, I always pictured it in the voice of Judy Garland. Invariably, my work came out more theatrical and exciting because of that little trick.”

In honor of Herman’s legacy, Playbill looks back at the shows he created for the Broadway stage. Read the full Playbill obituary here.

