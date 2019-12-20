Look Back at the Tony-Nominated 2015 Revival of Fiddler on the Roof

Archival Photos   Look Back at the Tony-Nominated 2015 Revival of Fiddler on the Roof
By Playbill Staff
Dec 20, 2019
 
The 50th anniversary Broadway staging starred Danny Burstein and Jessica Hecht, directed by Bartlett Sher.
George Psomas, Danny Burstein and Adam Dannheisser in <i>Fiddler on the Roof </i>
George Psomas, Danny Burstein and Adam Dannheisser in Fiddler on the Roof Joan Marcus

Following in the footsteps of Zero Mostel, Herschel Bernardi, Topol and Alfred Molina, among others, Danny Burstein played Tevye in the 50th anniversary staging of the classic American musical Fiddler on the Roof, earning his sixth Tony Award nomination.

The revival, which opened at the Broadway Theatre December 20, 2015, went to be be nominated for Best Revival of a Musical.

Joining Burstein were Tony nominee Jessica Hecht as Golde, Jenny Rose Baker (Annie Get Your Gun), Michael C. Bernardi as Mordcha, Adam Dannheisser as Lazar Wolf, Hayley Feinstein as Bielke, Mitch Greenberg as Yussel and the Beggar, Adam Grupper as the Rabbi, Adam Kantor as Motel, Karl Kenzler as the Constable, Alix Korey as Yente, Jesse Kovarsky, Samantha Massell as Hodel, Melanie Moore as Chava, George Psomas as Avram, Ben Rappaport as Perchik, Nick Rehbergeras Fyedka, Jeffrey Schecter as Mendel, Alexandra Silber as Tzeitel, Jessica Vosk as Fruma Sarah, Lori Wilner as Grandma Tzeitel, Aaron Young as Sasha and Jennifer Zetlan (Metropolitan Opera) as Shaindel.

Bartlett Sher directed, with Tony-nominated choreography by Hofesh Shechter (inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins) and musical direction by Ted Sperling.

Broadway Production Photos: 2015's Fiddler on the Roof

Powerful First Photos of Danny Burstein and Cast in Broadway's New Fiddler on the Roof

31 PHOTOS
Jessica Hecht and Alix Korey
Jessica Hecht and Alix Korey Joan Marcus
Jessica Hecht
Jessica Hecht Joan Marcus
Melanie Moore, Alexandra Silber and Samantha Massell
Melanie Moore, Alexandra Silber and Samantha Massell Joan Marcus
Melanie Moore and Samantha Massell in <i>Fiddler on the Roof</i>
Melanie Moore and Samantha Massell Joan Marcus
Melanie Moore
Melanie Moore Joan Marcus
Samantha Massell
Samantha Massell Joan Marcus
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein Joan Marcus
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein Joan Marcus
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein Joan Marcus
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein Joan Marcus
The ensemble featured Julie Benko, Eric Bourne, Stephen Carrasco (Kinky Boots), Eric Chambliss, Jacob Guzman (Newsies), Reed Luplau, Brandt Martinez (Aladdin), Matt Moisey, Sarah Parker, Marla Phelan (Sleep No More), Tess Primack, Silvia Vrskova and Jonathan Royse Windham

Fiddler on the Roof has a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.

The production had scenic design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Catherine Zuber and lighting design by Donald Holder. Sound design was by Scott Lehrer; casting was by Telsey + Co./Abbie Brady Dalton; dance arrangements were by Oran Eldor.

