Look Back at the Work of Hal Prince in Prince of Broadway

Prince of Broadway, a musical revue of the work of prolific stage director Hal Prince, opened on Broadway August 24, 2017. The revue featured both biographical material and songs from many of the shows that earned Prince a record 21 Tony Awards, including West Side Story, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, and The Phantom of the Opera.
The Broadway cast included Michael Xavier, Tony winner Chuck Cooper, Tony winner Karen Ziemba, Tony nominees Emily Skinner, Tony Yazbeck, and Brandon Uranowitz, Janet Dacal, Bryonha Marie Parham, and Kaley Ann Voorhees.
Prince himself directed the revue, which opened in Japan prior to its Broadway engagement; it would be the director's final Broadway credit before his death July 31, 2019.
