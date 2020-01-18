A Look Back at Three-Time Tony Winner Mark Rylance on Broadway

By Hannah Vine
Jan 18, 2020
 
The prolific actor, who celebrates his 60th birthday January 18, was most recently seen on Broadway in Farinelli and the King.
Mark Rylance
Mark Rylance Marc Brenner

Oscar and three-time Tony Award winner Mark Rylance celebrates his 60th birthday January 18. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at the actor's prolific career.

Rylance last appeared on Broadway in 2017 in Farinelli and the King, in which he played King Philip V of Spain. Before that, he appeared in 2013's Twelfth Night and Richard III, both of which transferred from the West End and played in repertory at the Belasco Theatre. His performance as Olivia in Twelfth Night won him a Tony for Featured Actor in a Play; he also won Tony Awards for his performances in Boeing-Boeing and Jerusalem.

Flip through photos of his Broadway highlights below:

Boeing Boeing Playbill - Opening Night
Boeing Boeing
Mark Rylance in <i>Boeing-Boeing</i>
Mark Rylance in Boeing-Boeing Joan Marcus
Boeing-Boeing Missi Pyle and Mark Rylance
Missi Pyle and Mark Rylance in Boeing-Boeing Photo by Joan Marcus
Kathryn Hahn and Mark Rylance
Kathryn Hahn and Mark Rylance in Boeing Boeing
La Bête Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 14, 2010
La Bête
Mark Rylance and David Hyde Pierce in <i>La Bête</i>
Mark Rylance and David Hyde Pierce in La Bête
Joanna Lumley, Mark Rylance and David Hyde Pierce in <i>La Bete</i>
Joanna Lumley, Mark Rylance and David Hyde Pierce in La Bête Photo by Manuel Harlan
David Hyde Pierce and Mark Rylance
David Hyde Pierce and Mark Rylance in La Bête Manuel Harlan
Jerusalem Playbill - Opening Night, March 2011
Jerusalem
Mark Rylance in <i>Jerusalem</i>
Mark Rylance in Jerusalem Simon Annand
