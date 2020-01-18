A Look Back at Three-Time Tony Winner Mark Rylance on Broadway

The prolific actor, who celebrates his 60th birthday January 18, was most recently seen on Broadway in Farinelli and the King.

Oscar and three-time Tony Award winner Mark Rylance celebrates his 60th birthday January 18. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at the actor's prolific career.

Rylance last appeared on Broadway in 2017 in Farinelli and the King, in which he played King Philip V of Spain. Before that, he appeared in 2013's Twelfth Night and Richard III, both of which transferred from the West End and played in repertory at the Belasco Theatre. His performance as Olivia in Twelfth Night won him a Tony for Featured Actor in a Play; he also won Tony Awards for his performances in Boeing-Boeing and Jerusalem.

Flip through photos of his Broadway highlights below:

