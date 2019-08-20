Look Back at Tony Winner Andrew Garfield's Broadway Debut in Death of a Salesman

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Look Back at Tony Winner Andrew Garfield's Broadway Debut in Death of a Salesman
By Nathan Skethway
Aug 20, 2019
 
The stage and screen actor celebrates his birthday August 20.
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield

August 20 marks the birthday of actor Andrew Garfield, most recently seen on Broadway in his Tony-winning performance in 2018's Angels in America revival. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at the production that gave Garfield his Tony-nominated Broadway debut—the 2012 revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, directed by Mike Nichols and starring Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Death of a Salesman opened at the Barrymore Theatre on March 15, 2012. Garfield played Biff Loman, the son to Hoffman's Willy Loman. The production, which also featured Linda Emond as wife and mother Linda Loman and Finn Wittrick as Happy Loman, received Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Play and Best Direction of a Play, with Hoffman and Emond joining Garfield with nominations for their performances.

Garfield would go on to win the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play six years later, when he reprised his performance as Prior Walter in the Broadway transfer of the National Theatre production of Angels in America, directed by Marianne Elliott.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Death of a Salesman, With Philip Seymour Hoffman, Andrew Garfield and Linda Emond

Death of a Salesman, With Philip Seymour Hoffman, Andrew Garfield and Linda Emond

The Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning American tragedy Death of a Salesman, with Oscar winner Philip Seymour Hoffman as Willy Loman, officially opened March 15 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

50 PHOTOS
Linda Emond, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Andrew Garfield
Linda Emond, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Andrew Garfield Brigitte Lacombe for New York Magazine
Philip Seymour Hoffman and Andrew Garfield
Philip Seymour Hoffman and Andrew Garfield Brigitte Lacombe for New York Magazine
Philip Seymour Hoffman, Andrew Garfield and Finn Wittrock
Philip Seymour Hoffman, Andrew Garfield and Finn Wittrock Brigitte Lacombe for New York Magazine
Linda Emond, Andrew Garfield and Finn Wittrock
Linda Emond, Andrew Garfield and Finn Wittrock Brigitte Lacombe for New York Magazine
Andrew Garfield, Finn Wittrock, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Linda Emond
Andrew Garfield, Finn Wittrock, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Linda Emond Brigitte Lacombe for New York Magazine
Andrew Garfield, Finn Wittrock, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Linda Emond
Andrew Garfield, Finn Wittrock, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Linda Emond Brigitte Lacombe for New York Magazine
Philip Seymour Hoffman and Linda Emond
Philip Seymour Hoffman and Linda Emond Brigitte Lacombe for New York Magazine
Linda Emond and Philip Seymour Hoffman
Linda Emond and Philip Seymour Hoffman Brigitte Lacombe for New York Magazine
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman Brigitte Lacombe for New York Magazine
Linda Emond
Linda Emond Brigitte Lacombe for New York Magazine
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!