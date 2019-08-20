Look Back at Tony Winner Andrew Garfield's Broadway Debut in Death of a Salesman

The stage and screen actor celebrates his birthday August 20.

August 20 marks the birthday of actor Andrew Garfield, most recently seen on Broadway in his Tony-winning performance in 2018's Angels in America revival. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at the production that gave Garfield his Tony-nominated Broadway debut—the 2012 revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, directed by Mike Nichols and starring Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Death of a Salesman opened at the Barrymore Theatre on March 15, 2012. Garfield played Biff Loman, the son to Hoffman's Willy Loman. The production, which also featured Linda Emond as wife and mother Linda Loman and Finn Wittrick as Happy Loman, received Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Play and Best Direction of a Play, with Hoffman and Emond joining Garfield with nominations for their performances.

Garfield would go on to win the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play six years later, when he reprised his performance as Prior Walter in the Broadway transfer of the National Theatre production of Angels in America, directed by Marianne Elliott.

Flip through photos from the production below:

