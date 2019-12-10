Look Back at Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, and Danielle Brooks in the Broadway Revival of The Color Purple

The Tony-winning revival opened December 10, 2015, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

December 10 marks the anniversary of the Tony-winning Broadway revival of The Color Purple, which opened at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in 2015. Directed by John Doyle, the revival starred Cynthia Erivo (who won a Tony Award for her performance), Jennifer Hudson, Danielle Brooks, Isaiah Johnson, Kyle Scatliffe, and Joaquina Kalukango. Adapted from Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated film, The Color Purple follows the inspirational Celie as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope, to discover the power of love and life. The production took home the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical before closing January 8, 2017. Flip through photos from the production below:

