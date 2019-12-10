Look Back at Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, and Danielle Brooks in the Broadway Revival of The Color Purple

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Look Back at Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, and Danielle Brooks in the Broadway Revival of The Color Purple
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 10, 2019
 
The Tony-winning revival opened December 10, 2015, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Danielle Brooks, Patrice Covington, Cynthia Erivo, Bre Jackson, Carrie Compere and Rema Webb in <i>The Color Purple</i>
Danielle Brooks, Patrice Covington, Cynthia Erivo, Bre Jackson, Carrie Compere and Rema Webb in The Color Purple Matthew Murphy

December 10 marks the anniversary of the Tony-winning Broadway revival of The Color Purple, which opened at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in 2015. Directed by John Doyle, the revival starred Cynthia Erivo (who won a Tony Award for her performance), Jennifer Hudson, Danielle Brooks, Isaiah Johnson, Kyle Scatliffe, and Joaquina Kalukango.

Adapted from Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated film, The Color Purple follows the inspirational Celie as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope, to discover the power of love and life.

The production took home the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical before closing January 8, 2017.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: The Color Purple Revival on Broadway

Production Photos: The Color Purple Revival on Broadway

14 PHOTOS
Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo
Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo Matthew Murphy
Cynthia Erivo, Joaquina Kalukango and company
Cynthia Erivo, Joaquina Kalukango and company Matthew Murphy
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks Matthew Murphy
Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo
Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo Matthew Murphy
Danielle Brooks, Patrice Covington, Cynthia Erivo, Bre Jackson, Carrie Compere and Rema Webb
Danielle Brooks, Patrice Covington, Cynthia Erivo, Bre Jackson, Carrie Compere and Rema Webb Matthew Murphy
Antoine L. Smith, Patrice Covington, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Isaiah Johnson, Kyle Scatliffe and Danielle Brooks
Antoine L. Smith, Patrice Covington, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Isaiah Johnson, Kyle Scatliffe and Danielle Brooks Matthew Murphy
Isaiah Johnson in <i>The Color Purple </i>
Isaiah Johnson Matthew Murphy
Cynthia Erivo in <i>The Color Pur</i>
Cynthia Erivo Matthew Murphy
Jennifer Hudson and <i>The Color Purple</i> company
Jennifer Hudson and The Color Purple company Matthew Murphy
Danielle Brooks and Kyle Scatliffe
Danielle Brooks and Kyle Scatliffe Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!