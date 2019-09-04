Look Back at Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart on Stage

The actor celebrates his birthday September 4.

September 4 marks the birthday of Tony-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at some of his biggest performances so far.

After making his Broadway debut as a replacement in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Iglehart went on to originate the role of Bobby in the Tony-winning musical Memphis. He later created the role of the Genie in the 2014 Broadway adaptation of Disney's Aladdin, for which he took home to the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Most recently, Iglehart completed a stint as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton; he is now currently starring as Phil in the Public Theater's adaptation of Disney's Hercules.

Flip through photos from Iglehart's career below:

