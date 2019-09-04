Look Back at Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart on Stage

Photos   Look Back at Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart on Stage
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 04, 2019
The actor celebrates his birthday September 4.

September 4 marks the birthday of Tony-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at some of his biggest performances so far.

After making his Broadway debut as a replacement in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Iglehart went on to originate the role of Bobby in the Tony-winning musical Memphis. He later created the role of the Genie in the 2014 Broadway adaptation of Disney's Aladdin, for which he took home to the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Most recently, Iglehart completed a stint as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton; he is now currently starring as Phil in the Public Theater's adaptation of Disney's Hercules.

Flip through photos from Iglehart's career below:

James Monroe Iglehart and the Cast of <i>Memphis</i>
James Monroe Iglehart and the Cast of Memphis Joan Marcus
Derrick Baskin, Cass Morgan. James Monroe Iglehart, and J. Bernard Calloway in <i>Memphis</i>
Derrick Baskin, Cass Morgan. James Monroe Iglehart, and J. Bernard Calloway in Memphis Photo by Joan Marcus
Cast of <i>Memphis</i>
Cast of Memphis Joan Marcus
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin.
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin. Cylla von Tiedemann
Aladdin_Broadway_5th_Anniversary_Celebration_2019_HR
Deonte L. Warren, Michael James Scott, James Monroe Iglehart, Major Attaway, and Juwan Crawley Courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_18-1HamiltonBway0187r James Monroe Iglehart, J. Quinton Johnson, Michael Luwoye, Daniel Breaker, and Anthony Lee Medina _HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart, J. Quinton Johnson, Michael Luwoye, Daniel Breaker, and Anthony Lee Medina Joan Marcus
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_17-4HamiltonBway0032r James Monroe Iglehart and Thayne Jasperson_HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart and Thayne Jasperson Joan Marcus
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_17-4HamiltonBway0045r (1) James Monroe Iglehart _HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
James Monroe Iglehart, Jelani Aladdin, and Cast in Hercules Joan Marcus
