Look Back at Victor Garber, Dorothy Loudon, and More in the Original Broadway Production of Noises Off

The Michael Frayn play premiered on Broadway in 1983.

December 11 marks the anniversary of the original Broadway production of Noises Off, Michael Frayn's hilarious look at the onstage and offstage hijinks that ensue during the performance of a second-rate farce. The production, directed by Michael Blakemore, opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in 1983, running for a total of 553 performances and garnering four Tony nominations, including for Best Play. The original cast of Noises Off featured Victor Garber, Dorothy Loudon, Brian Murray, Jim Piddock, Deborah Rush, Douglas Seale, and Amy Wright. The play has seen numerous Broadway revivals and other productions since its premiere, including a 2001 revival starring Peter Gallagher and Patti LuPone and a 2016 revival starring Campbell Scott and Andrea Martin. Look Back at Victor Garber, Dorothy Loudon, and More in Noises Off Look Back at Victor Garber, Dorothy Loudon, and More in Noises Off 10 PHOTOS