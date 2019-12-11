Look Back at Victor Garber, Dorothy Loudon, and More in the Original Broadway Production of Noises Off

By Nathan Skethway
Dec 11, 2019
 
The Michael Frayn play premiered on Broadway in 1983.
Amy Wright, Deborah Rush, Brian Murray, Dorothy Loudon, and Jim Piddock Martha Swope

December 11 marks the anniversary of the original Broadway production of Noises Off, Michael Frayn's hilarious look at the onstage and offstage hijinks that ensue during the performance of a second-rate farce. The production, directed by Michael Blakemore, opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in 1983, running for a total of 553 performances and garnering four Tony nominations, including for Best Play.

The original cast of Noises Off featured Victor Garber, Dorothy Loudon, Brian Murray, Jim Piddock, Deborah Rush, Douglas Seale, and Amy Wright. The play has seen numerous Broadway revivals and other productions since its premiere, including a 2001 revival starring Peter Gallagher and Patti LuPone and a 2016 revival starring Campbell Scott and Andrea Martin.

Paxton Whitehead and Dorothy Loudon Martha Swope
Victor Garber and Deborah Rush Martha Swope
Victor Garber, Dorothy Loudon, and Paxton Whitehead Martha Swope
Amy Wright, Deborah Rush, Brian Murray, Dorothy Loudon, and Jim Piddock Martha Swope
Linda Thorson, Douglas Seale, and Amy Wright Martha Swope
Linda Thorson, Amy Wright, and Brian Murray Martha Swope
Douglas Seale, Linda Thorson, Dorothy Loudon, and Brian Murray Martha Swope
Linda Thorson, Paxton Whitehead, and Douglas Seale Martha Swope
Paxton Whitehead, Dorothy Loudon, Brian Murray, Linda Thorson, and Victor Garber Martha Swope
Deborah Rush and Victor Garber Martha Swope
