Look Back at Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown in Celebration of Justin Guarini

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 28, 2019
 
The American Idol alum, who made his Broadway debut in the 2010 musical adaptation of the film, celebrates his birthday October 28.
Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Justin Guarini, and Nina Lafarga in <i>Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown</i>
Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Justin Guarini, and Nina Lafarga in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Paul Kolnik

American Idol alum Justin Guarini celebrates his birthday October 28. A theater veteran, Guarini made his Broadway debut in the 2010 musical adaptation of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown as Carlos. Based on Pedro Almodóvar’s 1988 film, the musical tells the story of an actor whose lover has left her, setting into motion dizzying complications, farcical comedy, and some potent gazpacho.

Following Women on the Verge, Guarini returned to the Great White Way in 2011 in American Idiot as Will, succeeding Michael Esper. He later returned in 2013, originating the role of Paris in David Levaux’s adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, starring Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad (watch his backstage tour in the video below). The singer then journeyed to Oz, assuming the role of Fiyero in 2014. Guarini was last on Broadway in In Transit, originating the role of Trent in the a capella musical.

Cast of <i>Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown</i>
Cast of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Paul Kolnik
Laura Benati, Patti LuPone, Sherie Rene Scott, and Nikka Graff Lanzarone in <i>Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown</i>
Laura Benati, Patti LuPone, Sherie Rene Scott, and Nikka Graff Lanzarone in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Paul Kolnik
de&#39;Andre Aziza, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Patti LuPone, Sherie Rene Scott, Laura Benanti, Mary Beth Peil in <i>Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown</i>
de'Andre Aziza, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Patti LuPone, Sherie Rene Scott, Laura Benanti, Mary Beth Peil in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Ethan Hill
in <i>Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown</i>
Patti LuPone and de'Adre Aziza in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Paul Kolnik
Sherie Rene Scott and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown</i>
Sherie Rene Scott and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Paul Kolnik
in <i>Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown</i>
Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Laura Benanti, and Justin Guarini in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Paul Kolnik
in <i>Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown</i>
Vivan Nixon, Laura Benanti, and Yanira Marin in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Paul Kolnik
in <i>Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown</i>
Sherie Rene Scott in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Paul Kolnik
in <i>Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown</i>
Sherie Rene Scott in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Paul Kolnik
Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Justin Guarini, and Nina Lafarga in <i>Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown</i>
Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Justin Guarini, and Nina Lafarga in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Paul Kolnik
Guarini was joined by Patti LuPone as Lucia, Laura Benanti as Candela, de’Adre Aziza as Paulina, Danny Burstein as Taxi Driver, Nikka Graff Lanzarone as Marisa, Brian Stokes Mitchell as Ivan, Sherie Rene Scott as Pepa, and Mary Beth Peil as Pepa’s Concierge/TV and Radio Announcer. Rounding out the cast were Julio Agustin, Alma Cuervo, Murphy Guyer, Nina Lafarga, Yanira Marin, Sean McCourt, Vivian Nixon, Luis Salgado, Jennifer Sánchez, Phillip Spaeth, Matthew Steffens, and Charlie Sutton.

