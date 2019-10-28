Look Back at Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown in Celebration of Justin Guarini

American Idol alum Justin Guarini celebrates his birthday October 28. A theater veteran, Guarini made his Broadway debut in the 2010 musical adaptation of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown as Carlos. Based on Pedro Almodóvar’s 1988 film, the musical tells the story of an actor whose lover has left her, setting into motion dizzying complications, farcical comedy, and some potent gazpacho.
Following Women on the Verge, Guarini returned to the Great White Way in 2011 in American Idiot as Will, succeeding Michael Esper. He later returned in 2013, originating the role of Paris in David Levaux’s adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, starring Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad (watch his backstage tour in the video below). The singer then journeyed to Oz, assuming the role of Fiyero in 2014. Guarini was last on Broadway in In Transit, originating the role of Trent in the a capella musical.
Look Back at Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown on Broadway
Guarini was joined by Patti LuPone as Lucia, Laura Benanti as Candela, de’Adre Aziza as Paulina, Danny Burstein as Taxi Driver, Nikka Graff Lanzarone as Marisa, Brian Stokes Mitchell as Ivan, Sherie Rene Scott as Pepa, and Mary Beth Peil as Pepa’s Concierge/TV and Radio Announcer. Rounding out the cast were Julio Agustin, Alma Cuervo, Murphy Guyer, Nina Lafarga, Yanira Marin, Sean McCourt, Vivian Nixon, Luis Salgado, Jennifer Sánchez, Phillip Spaeth, Matthew Steffens, and Charlie Sutton.