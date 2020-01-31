Look Back on the Stage Career of Tallulah Bankhead

Photo Features   Look Back on the Stage Career of Tallulah Bankhead
By Playbill Staff
Jan 31, 2020
 
Bankhead was born January 31, 1902.
Tallulah Bankhead in<i> Midgie Purvis</i>
Mary Farrell and Tallulah Bankhead in Midgie Purvis Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Tallulah Bankhead, perhaps best known for her Broadway stints in Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes and Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth, was born January 31, 1902. She was also seen on Broadway in shows such as Private Lives, Eugenia, and Midgie Purvis (for which she was nominated for a Tony Award).

A true theatrical original (it was said, mostly by her and often, that All About Eve's Margo Channing was based on her), Bankhead was as famous for her offstage antics and bons mots as she was for her onstage performances. The list of witticisms attributed to her are legion—including "There's less to this than meets the eye," "I'm as pure as the driven slush," and "Only good girls keep diaries. Bad girls don't have time"—far fewer are her onscreen roles, though Alfred Hitchock's Lifeboat, in which she starred, remains a classic. She's been portrayed onstage by everyone from Helen Gallagher and Kathleen Turner to Valerie Harper, who earned a Tony nomination as Bankhead for 2010's Looped.

Tallulah Bankhead Onstage

Tallulah Bankhead Onstage

18 PHOTOS
Tallulah Bankhead in <i>Rain</i>
Tallulah Bankhead in Rain Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Tallulah Bankhead in <i>The Little Foxes</i>
Herman Shumlin, Lillian Hellman, and Tallulah Bankhead in rehearsal for The Little Foxes Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Tallulah Bankhead in <i>The Little Foxes</i>
Tallulah Bankhead in The Little Foxes Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Tallulah Bankhead in <i>The Little Foxes</i>
Charles Dingle, Dan Duryea, Carl Benton Reid, and Tallulah Bankhead in The Little Foxes Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Eugenia Rawls and Tallulah Bankhead in <i>The Little Foxes</i>
Eugenia Rawls and Tallulah Bankhead in The Little Foxes Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Donald Cook and Tallulah Bankhead in <i>Private Lives</i>
Donald Cook and Tallulah Bankhead in Private Lives Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Tallulah Bankhead in <i>Private Lives</i>
Tallulah Bankhead in Private Lives Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Donald Cook and Tallulah Bankhead in <i>Private Lives</i>
Donald Cook and Tallulah Bankhead in Private Lives Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Tallulah Bankhead in <i>Private Lives</i>
Tallulah Bankhead in Private Lives Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Tallulah Bankhead in <i>Eugenia</i>
Jay Barney and Tallulah Bankhead in Eugenia Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
